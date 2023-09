Why France order make dem stop di sale of iPhone 12

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

13 September 2023, 18:09 WAT New Informate 25 minutes wey don pass

France don order Apple to stop dey sell iPhone 12 sake of say e dey release too much electromagnetic radiation.

On Tuesday, di French watchdog wey dey control radio frequencies also tell di tech giant to fix existing phones.

Di ANFR advise Apple say if dem no fit settle di issue through software update, dem must recall all di iPhone 12 dem sell for di kontri.

But di World Health Organization before now don try to calm pipo mind down ontop di radiation wey di mobile phones dey comot.

Dem tok on dia website say no evidence dey to conclude say exposure to low level electromagnetic fields dey harmful to humans.

Dem first release iPhone 12 for September 2020, and dem still dey sell am all ova di world.

We dey challenge ANFR review - Apple

Apple tell BBC say dem dey contest ANFR review. Dem say dem don provide di regulatory agency wit lab results from di tech giant and from third parties wey show say di device na ogbonge and e dey follow all relevant rules.

Apple tok say pipo know say iPhone 12 comply wit regulations on radiation levels worldwide.

Iphone 12 Specific Absorption Rate pass wetin di aw allow - ANFR

France digital minister Jean-Noel Barrot tell French newspaper Le Parisien say di decision na sake of say di radiation levels dey above di level wey dia laws accept, according to Reuters.

E tok say ANFR discover say iPhone 12 Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) pass wetin dey legally allowed.

"Apple dey expected to respond within two weeks," e tok.

"If dem fail to do so, I ready to order a recall of all iPhones 12 for circulation. Di rule na di same for everyone, including di digital giants."

France go share dia findings wit regulators across di trading bloc - wey Barrot tok say fit result in "a snowball effect".

Wetin ANFR require

Di ANFR require say make d em check di SAR of devices against two different ways dem dey use phone.

First e get "membre" - or limb - check, for wen phone dey close to pesin body, like wen e dey for trouser pocket. Di SAR limit for dis na four watts per kilogram.

Di regulator tok say di device "membre" SAR na 5.74 watts per kilogram instead of 4 watts per kg - wey dey higher dan di limit.

Check also dey for wen di phone no dey close to you, if e far from you small, like wen e dey inside bag or jacket pocket, but di iPhone 12 SAR measure fall enta under dis threshold.

Dis news first break on Tuesday for France - di same day Apple unveil dia new iPhone 15.

Di new phone na di first wey go get anoda charging port since 2012 Apple begin make one, and Apple tok say dem go sell adapter so dat pipo go fit use dia existing cables.

Dis dey come as Chinese foreign ministry issue one statement against media reports wey claim say goment agencies tell dia staff to stop dey use iPhones.