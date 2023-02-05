Why British Actor Idris Elba dey go Ghana

British Actor, Idris Elba don announce say he dey work on plan to build film studio for Ghana to attract filmmakers to West Africa.

He reveal dis plan to Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo during en visit to de country.

According to Idris Elba, de film studio wey dem name West African Studios for now go help make available de facilities wey no dey for African film makers.

“Currently, we dey call am West African Studios, but dis be working title. We work on am for like three to four years to raise de plan wey go dey at de center of African filmmaking” he add.

He talk with dis project, West Africa go fit become attractive destination for film makers, but dis go be successful if de right policy dey in place.

Ghana dey need policy to attract filmmakers

De British actor, talk Ghana President Akufo-Addo say policy dey play crucial role in de success of de movie industry.

He explain say research wey dem do, dey show say county’s like South Africa, Greece den Morocco get incredible incentive packages sake of dem dey see de value of filmmaking.

He advise de Ghanaian leader say with policy support, de movie industry go see major growth in Ghana den west Africa.

President Akufo-Addo assure Idris Elba say de Ministry of Tourism, Arts ad Culture dey policy framework wey go guide de filmmaking industry for Ghana

Plans to shoot film for Ghana in December

In addition to de plans to build film studio, Idris Elba reveal say he go return to Ghana in December to shoot movie.

Dis go be de second time de actor come shoot movie in de country.

In 2015, he shoot hit movie Beasts of no nation for Ghana.

De movie focus on civil war wey break out for unknown West African country and how rebel leaders recruit children turn dem into child soldiers to fight for dem.

Dis movie shoot Ghanaian teenager, Abraham Attah into de spotlight who later relocate to de US to feature in oda Hollywood films.

Who be Idris Elba?

Dem born Idris Elba on 6 September 1972 for de London Borough of Hackney, en father Winston Elba, a Sierra Leonean Creole man who dey work for Ford Dagenham plant, den en mother Eve, who be Ghanaian.

En parents marry for Sierra Leone until dem later move to London.

By 1986, Idris develop interest in entertainment wia he start dey help en uncle plus en wedding DJ business.

Within one year, Elba start en own DJ company with some friends.

Years later, he explore with acting wey he land en first acting role inside Crimewatch murder reconstructions and in 1994 he appear inside BBC children's drama, The Boot Street Band.

In 1995, he land en first significant movie role inside de series, Bramwell, medical drama set inside 1890s England.

Since den en movie career continue to rise wia he win plenty awards including four nominations each for Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.