How ICPC arrest bank officials for allegedly hiding new notes while pipo bin dey queue for ATM dey wait cash

Wia dis foto come from, ICPC

4 February 2023, 14:58 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), say dem don arrest one official of one of di commercial banks for alleged sabotage.

Dem say di bank official, na di Branch Service Head of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Deidei Branch, for Abuja.

ICPC accuse say dem take her into custody for her deliberate refusal to upload cash inside di branch Automated Teller Machines (ATM) even wen di cash bin dey available, and pipo bin dey queue for ATMs.

ICPC monitoring team bin storm di bank around 1:30pm on Friday to ensure compliance, and demand explanation as to why all di ATMs bin no dey dispense cash, only for dem to dey informed by di branch Head of Operations say dem just deliver cash give di bank.

However, dem say facts available to dia operatives indicate say di branch receive delivery of di cash around 11:58am and deliberately refuse to feed di ATMs with di cash.

Di ICPC team come ask di bank to load di ATMs with di redesigned Naira notes and ensure say all of dem dey dispense before dem arrest di culprit.

For anoda development, ICPC Compliance Team for Osogbo say dem bust one FCMB for Osogbo, Osun State wia dem load some ATMs with cash without removing dia wrappers to prevent di cash from dispensing. Di Team come order make dem remove di wrappers, and load di cash properly.

However, wen dem do follow-up visit di following day to monitor di level of compliance, di Team discovered say one of di ATMs still dey loaded with di wrappers wey dem no remove.

Dem arrest di Operation Manager of di Bank and take am in for questioning.

ICPC also arrest seven Point of Sale (POS) operators as well as one security guard during di ongoing exercise for Osun State for charging too much commissions for cash.

During investigations however, dem find out say dem get di money from Filling Stations wey dey collect new notes from fuel buyers, but dey resell di cash to di public at very high rates.

Investigations dey ongoing, and di Commission dey chook eye for di cases to take proper actions wen dem conclude.

On Friday, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari ask kontri pipo make dem give am seven days to solve di problem of lack of cash for di kontri.

Dis na as di new policy of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to mop up of old currency as dem introduce di newly designed naira notes of N1,000, N500 and N200 dey bite hard.

Tok tok pesin for di president, Garba Shehu, release statement afta members of Progressive Govnors Forum visit di President, Buhari say di currency redesign go “boost di economy and provide long-term benefits” to di kontri.

But di transition from di old to new money cause serious cash scarcity. challenge wey Buhari say na sake of di lack of commitment of banks to di success of di policy.

“Some banks dey inefficient and only dey concerned about demselves”, na so di president tok, “even if dem add one year, problems wey dey associated with selfishness and greed no go go away."

Buhari say e don see television reports about cash shortages and hardship to local businesses and ordinary pipo and give assurances say di balance of seven of di 10-day extension go dey used to crackdown on whatever e be wey dey stand in di way of di successful implementation.

Oga Buhari ask Nigerians to give am seven days wey remain out of di ten days extension to di deadline for using di old notes, to take “crackdown on whatever stand in di way of successful implementation.”