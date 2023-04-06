Man wey push im pregnant wife to her death chop 20 years jail sentence

One man don chop 20 years jail sentence sake of say im kill im pregnant wife afta im push am from di edge of one cliff for Edinburgh beauty spot.

29-year-old Kashif Anwar kill im 31-year-old Fawziyah Javed as im push am off Arthur’s Seat during one holiday for September 2021.

As di woman dey die, she tell one police officer say na her husband push am.

Anwar claim say im bin slip and bump into im wife.

Di jury for di High Court for Edinburgh reject di defence and find Anwar guilty say im murder Ms Javed, wey bin get 17 weeks bele, and cause di death of her unborn pikin.

Kashif Anwar go serve minimum of 20 years for di murder of im wife

Dem sentence Anwar to life in prison wit minimum term of 20 years.

Judge Lord Beckett tell am say im wife bin dey entitled to im protection and im dey guilty of “wicked crime”.

E tok:"You no show remorse and you no make attempt to save am.”

During a week-long trial for di High Court for Edinburgh, di jury tok say Anwar first meet Ms Javed wen she follow her mama come buy new glasses.

Anwar wey be student optician, and Ms Javed wey be employment law solicitor, begin relationship afta dem meet again afta di first meeting.



Her mama Yasmin Javed tell di court say Anwar and im parents visit her family for November 2019 to express dia desire to marry her daughter.

Dem wed on Christmas Day for 2020.

But Ms Javed soon begin to dey worry about Anwar behaviour.

During di trial, her mama give evidence say she believe her daughter bin dey for violent, coercive marriage.

She tok say she dey very close to her only pikin and say her daughter bin don speak to am about her husband abusive behaviour.

Ms Javed mama also tok say her daughter bin don tell her say she dey tink about leaving di relationship within a few months afta dia marriage.

She tell her mama say she plan to leave Anwar afta a four-night mini-break to Edinburgh - she arrive for di capital on 1 September 2021.

Anwar wey no give evidence for court tell police officers say im and im pregnant wife bin get prolonged stay for bed till 10:00 di following day before dem eat breakfast.

Apart from visiting Nichols and Mulberry, Anwar tok say dem also visit music store FOPP and a couple of "Harry Potter" shops.

Fawziyah Javed die afta she fall for Arthur's Seat. Arrows show where she fall from and where she land

Anwar tok say dem bin decide to visit Arthur's Seat, one extinct volcano for Holyrood Park, at di bottom of Edinburgh's famous Royal Mile, afta dem dine at di food chain Wagamama's.

Dem arrive at di famous hill at about 19:30 and start climbing so dem go fit see di sunset.

But di couple arrive too late and decide to go down di hill.

Na dat time dem decide to take selfie on one rocky outcrop.

Anwar tell police: "We bin dey below di summit. I lose my balance and fall into am.

"I hear am go over di edge and say 'oh my foot' and she start to dey scream. I hear thud.”

Ms Javed fall 50ft (15m) down di cliff.

But although she bin get visible head injury, she bin dey able to speak for a short time while she dey die on di hillside.

Di first pesin to reach, hillwalker Daniyah Rafique, tok: "She tell me say make I no let her husband near am and add say na im push her.”

Den police officer, PC Rhiannon Clutton, arrive for di scene. She tok: "She dey in pain but she bin dey able to speak to me wen I ask am questions.

"She tok say she bin ask di woman wetin happun and she say na her response be dis: 'Im push me’.”

Di police officer add say Ms Javed tok say her husband bin push her as she bin try to end di relationship.

She den go into cardiac arrest and die for di scene sake of multiple injuries.

Later dat night Anwar chop arrest for murder.

DC Steven Caballero tok say Anwar ask say how many years im go get and add say im own don finish now.

Di detective tok say di murderer kon ask about Edinburgh prisons and wetin Saughton jail be like.

During di trial, dem hear Ms Javed in one phone recording wit Anwar as she call am “disrespectful pesin” and tok say im dey horrible.