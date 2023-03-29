'Portable actions dey punishable by Nigeria criminal laws' - Nigeria Police Force

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian singer Portable

Nigeria Police Force don condemn di actions of Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Habeeb Okikiola wey pipo sabi as Portable for inside one video wey don go viral.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Force CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi say Portable action na criminal and e dey punishable by di criminal laws of Nigeria.

Police say di video wey don go viral show as di Zazu singer dey exhibit irrational behaviour and dey throw insults at police officers wey dey carry out dia legal duty.

“Di action of di singer for di video dey unruly and im behaviour dey likely to cause breach of peace and incitement of violence against di officers wey dem deploy to execute warrant of arrest on am for series of allegations of criminal acts wey dey level against Mr Portable.” Di Force PRO tok.

On Tuesday, For inside di one live video wey bin trend for social media, e show as di Zazu singer dey try resist arrest afta authority show for im bar for Ifo area of Ogun state, Southwest Nigeria.

For di video, di Zazu singer bin make some comment like say police no fit arrest am sake of im be federal goment liability.

However, di Nigeria Police Force tok say dem go take all di necessary steps to investigate im actions and ensure say dem prosecute am for any criminal activity e fit don commit depending on di severity of di offence.

Di Police add say dem no go condone any unruly act, assault or attack on dia officers wey dey on lawful duty.

“We need to respect our law enforcement agents wey all di time dey take di risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality for our society.”

Police tok-tok pesin for Ogun state Abimbola Oyeyemi bin explain give BBC Pidgin on Tuesday say, dem don serve di popular singer invitation more dan five times and e no gree honour am.

Di invitation na sake of one report against am, di PPRO tok.

"We also send am invitation through im papa like two times yet e no show face".

Sake of dis Police bin approach court to gbab warrant of arrest against am

"Wen officials reach dia carry out di arrest, as dem get dia and e see say dem be police officers e strip im self naked so e go create scene", Oyeyemi add.

Oda times Portable name don trend

Around June last year, Ogun state police bin order Portable di 'Zazu' crooner to report to dia office or dem go declare am wanted.

Di reason na sake of one trending video wia Portable allegedly oda im boys to beat up one boy and give am injury.

For anoda video wey trend around dat time, pipo sight Portable wia e dey do hot argument and almost begin cry. Di short video be like incident wey go lead to fight.

Anoda one, be wen di Zazu crooner call out Grammy award winner Burna Boy say e dey copy some of im styles. For im Instagram handle, Portable tell Burna say make dem collabo, say e no go good for di Grammy award winner to rip am off.

Portable dey notorious for being outspoken and fit dey careless for some of im comments.

Who be Portable?

Im real name na Habeeb Okikiola, im be rapper, singer and songwriter. Di self-proclaimed Son Of Shaku Shaku, don climb di ranks of di kontri fastest-rising singers.

Portable Olalomi come from Ogun State, South West of Nigeria. For one video wey im share for im tiktok page, e tok say na Nigeria rap star, Olamide bring am to limelight.

Dem bin also share video of wia im meet wit di Nigeria rap star.