Meet Ghandi Olaoye di RCCG pastor wey emerge as di Soun of Ogbomoso

Wia dis foto come from, RCCG Jesus House/Youtube

one hour wey don pass

Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye don emerge as di Soun of Ogbomoso, one ogbonge traditional position for Oyo state, South west Nigeria.

Di state govnor Seyi Makinde give di approval for Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Tori bin don dey spread since Wednesday say di govnor don make im choice on di crowned prince of Ogbomoso as di Soun.

Olusegun Olayiwola, di Commissioner for local goment and Intelligence Affairs make di announcement for statement e release on Saturday.

Olayiwola say di announcement come afta long selection process wey law mandate di state to follow - “His Excellency congratulate di new Soun-elect on im ascension to di throne of im forebears,” e tok.

E don reach two years wey di former Soun, King Jimoh Oladuni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade di third die. E die afta ruling for 48 years.

Since den, kasala don dey among di royal families for Ogbomoso over who go take over.

Di long process wey di state official refer to na im lead to di emergence of di Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, wey be descendant of di 9th Soun of Ogbomoso, Late Oba Laoye Orumogege from Baiyewuwon ruling house of Aremo House, Ode-Aremo, Ogbomoso.

For one of im comments, di Soun-elect say im bin tell di GO of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye say im no dey interested in di position.

But pastor Adeboye tell am make e no fight wetin God assign for am to be.

Who is Pastor Olaniyi Ghandi Olaoye

Wia dis foto come from, RCCG Jesus House/Youtube Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye

Until im selection as Soun, oga Olaoye na di Pastor of RCCG Jesus House, Washington DC United States of America.

Im dey married to Pastor Mrs Omo Olaoye and dem get two daughters.

Im background show say im study English Language for im first degree and Industrial and Labour Relations as im second degree. Im get oda degrees in oda fields.

Na 1992 e become pastor for RCCG but bifor den im bin dey do business.

Unlike im papa wey try to be King for 1940, prince Olaoye don always maintain say im no get interest for Kingship. But as time dey go on, e say God give am message about di stool.

Sake of say im don spend most of im adult life as pastor, oga Olaoye bin tok say im go retire as clergyman wen e reach 60 years until di traditonal position come.

Pastor Ghandi don lead RCCG churches for three kontris – Nigeria, Germany and United States. Dis na apart from all oda kontris e don travel go do God work.

Currently im na di coordinator in charge of Convention and Special Projects for RCCG North America.

“Pastor na shepherd. A traditional ruler, mayor, king or even governor – all of dem shepherds.