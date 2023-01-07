Hisbah, medical expert react to viral video of how dem dey feed cows beer to make dem 'fat'

Wetin we call dis foto, Di cow as e dey drink di beer wey dem pour inside bucket

Commander of Hisbah for Kano state Sheik Harun Ibn Sina don comot to tell muslims say make dem no fear to eat cow meat dis na after video begin circulate across northern Nigeria wey show cow rearer dey feed beer to cow.

For di video wey many don share for social media, pesin wey film dey ask di pesin wey pour beer for bucket wetin im dey try do and e explain say e wan feed im cow with beer as usual.

According to di man im and many odas dey feed dia animals with beer because e dey make dem heathier and fatter.

Sheik Ibn Sina for voice note message e send to BBC News Pidgin tok say make muslims continue to eat cow meat without fear as dem no dey sinful even though di cow dem eat drink beer.

“I, like many odas see di video of man wey dey feed cows with beer but i wan make muslims know say dem no dey sinful if dem eat di meat of cow.”

“Imam Malik wey be one of our spiritual leaders don discuss dis kain issue long ago and e tok say sin no dey dia.”

“E also get Mallam Jassas wey yarn say if pesin get goat wey drink beer and dem slaughter am pipo fit eat di meat because di effect of di beer no go affect di meat or di milk.”

Di reason Hisbah oga decide to chook mouth for di mata na because of di questions wey many muslims dey ask whether e dey okay to eat meat of dat kain animal.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di shepherd for video tok say beer dey make cows fat

‘Science neva back claim say beer dey make cows fat, healthy’

Dr Muhammad Sanusi Yahaya na veterinary doctor with Usmanu Danfodio University for Sokoto wey dey northwest Nigeria and im too tell BBC News Pidgin say e see di viral video and tok say no proof of claim by di shepherd.

“I see di video of di cow being fed beer and wetin i get to add be say for now no science backing of im claim say beer dey make di animals fat or healthy.”

“Wetin we know be say na beta food and care animals need to grow fat and healthy so wetin im dey tok no get any scientific backing.”

On whether di beer wey cow drink go affect consumer wey go later chop di meat, di doctor say nothing go happun to di consumer as di beer go don go through ‘metabolism’ and dissolve long before.

“Pesin wey go chop di meat no get wahala because bele go break down di beer and remove all di unnecessary parts so no harmful effect on di eater.”