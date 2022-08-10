War no go end without liberation of Crimea – Zelensky

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

42 minutes wey don pass

Di war for Ukraine bin start wit Crimea and must end wit im freedom, President Volodymyr Zelensky don tok.

Ukraine president bin tok dis one afta several explosions hit one Russian airbase, kill one pesin.

Zelensky no mention di Tuesday blasts but say: "Crimea na Ukraine and we no go ever give am up."

Russia defence ministry say dem explode ammunition for di base. Meanwhile, Ukraine deny any responsibility for di explosions.

For anoda development, Ukraine officials say 13 pipo die overnight for Russia strikes for di central Dnipropetrovsk region, and another one for di Zaporizhzhia region for south.

Crimea dey internationally recognised as part of Ukraine - but Russia corner di Black Sea peninsula for 2014 afta one referendum wey global community see as illegitimate.

Many Ukraine pipo dey see dis as di start of dia war wit Russia.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Smoke rise afta pipo hear explosions from di direction of one Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka

On Tuesday, several explosions rock di Saky military base near Novofedorivka, for west of Crimea - wey near seaside resorts wey dey popular wit Russian tourists.

Novofedorivka and Saky dey about 50km north of di port of Sevastopol, home of Russia Black Sea Fleet, wey dey lead di blockade of Ukraine waterside.

Russia don dey use di airbase to launch attack on targets deep inside Ukraine.

Video for social media show beachgoers dey run upanda as di explosions hit, and witnesses say dem hear at least 12 blasts.

Crimea Russian-appointed health department say one civilian die and anoda eight injure.

Wetin we call dis foto, Crimea beachgoers run afta airfield explosion

Russia defence ministry insist say di blasts na ammunition wey explode for one store and say no "fire impact" come from outside - although wey neva fit independently confam say na so e happun.

And Ukraine presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak deny say Ukraine get hand for di blasts, telling di Dozhd online television channel: "Of course not. Wetin wey get to do wit dis?"

Any attack on Crimea by Ukraine, Moscow go consider am as very serious sometin.

Russia bin draw ear last month wen ex-President Dmitry Medvedev threaten say "Judgement Day go immediately dey for corner" if Ukraine target Crimea.

Zelensky no refer to di blasts for im speech late on Tuesday, but im tok for long about di peninsula, saying: "We no go forget say di Russian war against Ukraine begin wit occupying Crimea.

"Dis Russian war...begin wit Crimea and must end wit Crimea - wit im freedom," im tok.

Zelensky latest tok dey suggest say im say Ukraine must retake di peninsula before di war go fit end - but for past im say different tins on di issue.