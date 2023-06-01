Judgment no go bring back my husband but thank God for justice - Timothy Adegoke wife

Di wife of late Timothy Adegoke wey die afta e lodge for Hotel, Bolatito Adegoke don explain how she and dia pikin dem happy wit di judgment wey court sama di pipo wey get husband for her husband death.

Timothy Adegoke, na student of Obafemi Awolowo University, wey lodge and die for one hotel for November 2021 wen e go Ile Ife.

Investigation and court findings show say na employees of di hotel wey kill am.

For im judgement, Justice Adepele Ojo confam say Timothy Adegoke actually enta di Hilton Hotel and pay moni into di savings account of di seventh defendant.

Wife of Timothy Adegoke, Bolatito Adegoke say di judgment wey court pass no return her husband, but di true justice sweet her belle wella.

She say God don fight for di Adegoke family, and nothing change.

'Our Love life bifor my husband death'

"I dey happy, I full of joy over di judgment. E make my judgment full say di living God still dey wit us.

"I don give up hope on justice and say God no dey again.

"I no fit lie since my husband die, everytin wey I dey tink bin no align wit pipo own again, but wen justice dey serve, I dey happy.

Timothy Adegoke wife say as court ask Adedoyin family to pay di children school fees no return her husband but nothing happun.

"Di fact say dey go pay for my pikins education no mean anytin, but say we see justice dey make us very happy.

Bolatito Adegoke tok about how she and her later husband Timothy don begin date since wen dem dey school.

She say dia wedding shelle for 2014 and dem born dia first born wey be twins pikin afta den.

She say late Timothy na very calm pesin.

Wetin really happun

Tori be say dem declare Timothy Adegoke missing on Monday 7 November, 2021 before dem come find im dead bodi.

Adegoke, wey be Abuja-based student, bin travel to Ife on 5 November, to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State

Im family and friends begin worry wen dem no fit reach am and as e no show to write di exam.

Police find di deadi bodi of Timothy Adegoke, about one week afta dem declare say e dey miss

Police arrest Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of di hotel wia Adegoke bin lodge before e miss and six oda suspects ontop di mata.

Adedoyin, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola, dey stand trial over di death of Adegoke.

On Tuesday 30 May, Osun State High Court wey dey siddon for Osogbo sentence di owner of Hilton Hotel, Ife, Rahman Adedoyin to death by hanging for di murder of Timothy Adegoke.

Court discharge and acquitted three oda staff while di seventh defendant wey be di receptionist for di hotel gbab two years sentence.

Di receptionist sentence bin shele on Wednesday 31 May afta pleas by both di prosecution and defendant counsels say make court review her involvment wella.

Authority sama Adedoyin, im six workers, 18-count charge wey include murder, conspiracy, oath of secrecy among odas.

But dem find dem culpable of oda counts for di charge.

Court find Adedoyin culpable and convict am of counts 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 15 and 16.