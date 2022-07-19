How former Oyo attorney general become deputy govnor afta lawmakers impeach di sitting one

Oyo State Assembly for south west Nigeria, welcome im new Deputy Govnor, Bayo Lawal afta dem impeach di sitting deputy govnor on Monday.

Rauf Olaniyan chop impeachment on top allegation of gross misconduct.

To impeach a sitting govnor for Nigeria na very serious mata not just becos dem dey sack di number two man for di state, but sake of say e mean di state assembly change di decision of majority of di pipo wey vote am enta office.

Di circumstance of impeachment of Olaniyan raise questions on di constitutional position of di action of di State Assembly, considering say di deputy govnor and di govnor enta office based on joint ticket.

Wetin go make a State Assembly to impeach di number two man for di state but leave govnor wey dem two dey share one ticket?

Wetin be di position of di constitution on dis mata?

To understand how mata take reach impeachment, e dey important to understand di back tori.

'A case of two drivers in one vehicle'

Di mata between di sacked deputy govnor Rauf Olaniyan and di Govnor, Seyi Makinde according to political analyst Festus Adedayo be like wen two drivers dey drive di same car.

Dis gbas gbos relationship dey traced back to di kontri 2019 general elections.

For di 2019 elections, Olaniyan bin be di govnorship candidate for di African Democratic Congress (ADC), while Makinde bin be govnorship for di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

To ensure say dem win Oyo state, di two men form alliance wey lead to Olaniyan becoming deputy govnor to Makinde for PDP.

Dis alliance according to Oga Adedayo lead to “a situation wia you get two drivers inside di same motor, wey claim say dem sabi how to drive di motor pass and wey also desire to drive di motor.”

Im say, “dis na two pipo wey bin dey interested for di same position, definitely gbas gbos go dey between di two of dem, an e actually happun for dia governing of Oyo state. Eventually dem accuse am feferising wit di opposition party.”

For 5 June 2022, di den deputy govnor, Olaniyan, dump PDP port go di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party.

For im porting speech im bin say: “Dis be joint ticket. Dem promise me many tins. No be about money. If to say na about am, I for no attempt to join politics. I no dey uncomfortable but as per say I dey position of power, you get right to assist many pipo.”

For dia response to Olaniyan porting, PDP for di state release statement wey im Publicity Secretary, Akkem Olatunji sign, say make di deputy govnor resign honourably as im no fit go join di opposition party wit joint mandate wey im get wit Makinde.

“Our position dey simple and very clear on dis mata, and as mata of legal implications, di vote of any election for Nigeria na to political parties and not candidates. Na on dis note PDP as di state ruling party dey advice di deputy govnor, Rauf Olaniyan, make im no dey carried away by lie.”

Six weeks later di State Assembly impeach am.

Olaniyan gross misconduct

Di Oyo State Assembly begin moves to impeach Olaniyan based on five allegations of gross misconduct.

For di petition wey dem title “Petition And Notice of Allegations of di Deputy Govnor of Oyo State, His Excellency Engineer Rauf Olaniyan,” di house members say dem raise di allegation based on Section 188 Nigeria Cosntitution amended 2011.

Di misconducts wey 24 PDP lawmakers sign include, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duty and insubordination and oda offences.

How to impeach deputy govnor

Due to di seriousness of impeaching a deputy govnor, Di Nigeria Constitution give eight steps wey any State Assembly must to follow to impeach am.

Step 1: One third majority of di house must to sign written allegation of gross misconduct wey di deputy govnor committee den present am to di Speaker of di State House of Assembly.

Di wahala be say di constitution no specify wetin gross misconduct be but define am as “… grave (very serious) breaking of di rules for dis constitution or di kain misconduct wey for di opinion of di National Assembly amount to gross misconduct.”

Step 2: Speaker of di state assembly must to within 7 days, serve di deputy govnor plus each member of di State Assembly copy of di notice of allegation.

Step 3: Di deputy govnor get di right to reply, although e fit decide say im no wan reply. And reply wey im give to di allegation, dem must to serve am to each member of di state assembly.

Step 4: Within 14 days wey dem present di notice to di speaker of di state House of Assembly, di house go move motion without any debate on weda or not dem go investigate di allegation.

At least two third majority of all members of di house need to pass di motion.

Step 5: If two third majority fail to pass di motion, den di process go immediately stop and no action again go fit happun.

But if two third majority pass di motion, den within 7 days, di speaker go ask di chief judge to appoint panel of seven pipo wey im believe for im mind get correct integrity to investigate di allegation.

Dis seven members no fit be members of any political party, public service or legislative house.

Step 6: di panel must to give im report to di state assembly inside three months wey dem appoint am.

During di proceeding, di deputy govnor get right to defend imsef and e get right to decide di lawyer wey go defend am.

Step 7: If di panel report say dem no fit to prove di allegation, den no more action go occur.

But if di report be say dem prove di allegation against di deputy govnor, den di state assembly go consider di report and pass resolution to adapt di report.

Step 8: Before dem go fit adopt di resolution, notin less dan two third majority of all di members of di assembly must support am.