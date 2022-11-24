'Wetin we take $1billion recovered loot do', Nigeria goment

Wia dis foto come from, Abubakar Malami

Nigeria Goment say dem don recover one billion dollars ($1,000,000,000) since President Muhammadu Buhari administration start from May 2015 till date.

Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami tok on Wednesday afta di Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Na president Buhari preside ova di meeting for State House, Abuja.

"﻿One of di pillars wey President Muhammadu Buhari goment stand onttop na di fight against corruption and oda tins," e tok.

Sake of dis, im declare say di Council don approve one anti-corruption strategy document wey go strengthen anti-graft fight for di kontri.

Di Attorney General of di Federation explain say goment dey worry about di recurrent cases of budget padding, and dem go find strong way to tackle am.

W﻿etin dey inside dis document?

Dem present di National Anti-Corruption strategy wit di intention to provide roadmap wey go give consensus action among all di a nti-corruption agencies of di federal goment.

E explain say dem adopt di document for 2017 to guide 'di actions and inactions to fight corruption from 2017 to 2022.'

"Sake of dat document we don record plenti successes towards prevention of corruption.

We consider di plenti laws and policies wey dem don put inside to block di loophole wey dey associated wit corruption.

D﻿i document focus on five pillars and dis five pillars na:

P﻿revention pf Corruption

P﻿ublic Engagement

C﻿ampaign for ethical re-orientation

Enforcement and sanction

R﻿ecovery and Management of proeeds of crime.

E say "W﻿e don suceed to move convictions to di next level from di point of 109 in over 10 years to a point of over 3000 within one year by Buhari goment.

"W﻿e don recover about 1 billion dollars from wen e enta power until today," Malami tok.

W﻿ia dem recover di money, wia e enta

Oga Malami say dem don put di recovered assets for different sectors of di economy.

E add say di sector wey dem put di recovered assets particularly don address poverty alleviation, and e don make huge impact on poverty levels and di economy of di kontri.

"F﻿or di success wey relate to di looted assessts, for 2017 na over Three Hundred Million (300,000,000,000) dem recover from Switzerland.

W﻿e don put di money dem to reduce poverty in line wit di commitment of President Buhari.

N﻿a from dia we get N-Power and Tradermoney among plenti oda programmes wey we put in place."

F﻿ow September, 2022 oga Malami bin tok say dem also invest some of di recovered assessts into national infrastructure.

S﻿ome of di infrastructure na maintenance of some sections of di Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.