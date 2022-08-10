PSG wan hijack Fofana from chelsea, Man utd turn attention to Sarr, Morata

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Manchester City dey in discussion with Barcelona over di sale of Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 27, for a fee of between £42m and £46.5m. (Managing Barca)

After ending dia interest in Bologna 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United go now turn dia attention to Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24. (Sun)

United also get chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 29, who get one year on im contract at Atletico Madrid. (ESPN)

PSV Eindhoven the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, na another forward wey dey interest Manchester United but dem go need part with around £35m for im signature. (Telegraph - subscription)

Arsenal dey hold talks to sign AC Milanmidfielder Sandro Tonali, 22, but di Serie A giants want £46m for di Italy international. (Daily Mail)

Mikel Arteta Arsenal also dey set to beat Liverpool to di £33m signing of Villarreal Spanish winger Yeremi Pino, 19.(Metro)

Chelsea fit get dia record-breaking £85m transfer bid for Leicester City's French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, hijacked by Paris St-Germain. (talkSPORT)

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea dey also prepare another approach for Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei, 19, with Inter Milan now dey expected to accept fee of around £12m. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea go also decide this week whether to pursue deal to bring Barcelona Gabon and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, back to di Premier League. (FourFourTwo)

Barcelona's Spanish winger Alex Collado, 23, na target for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic. (Daily Record)

Leeds United get renewed hope say they fit seal di signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20, with Paris St-Germain finally willing to put di French striker up for sale. (Yahoo Sports)

Newcastle dey set to submit opening bid for Benfica £25m-rated Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, who na also target for Paris St-Germain. (Daily Express)

Barcelona dey offer Netherlands striker Memphis Depay, 28, to Serie A side Juventus as di Catalan club wan offload players to ease dia financial difficulties. (Goal)