S﻿ydney school children wound afta science experiment scata

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/ISABELLE RODD

one hour wey don pass

P﻿lenti students for one primary school for Sydney, Australia don wound afta one classroom science experiment bin go wrong.

Tori be say dem rush at least two students with ambulance go hospital wit serious burns - nine odas get lighter burns.

I﻿nitial reports, according to di outlet 9news say, di experiment get sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits.

H﻿elicopters, paramedics and fire trucks come di school for rescue and safety operations.

H﻿ow di experiment scata

D﻿i incident bin happun for di Manly West Public School around 13:00 local time (02:00 GMT) on Monday.

New South Wales Ambulance Acting Superintendent Phil Templemen say di wind bin affect di experiment and blow some of di chemicals wey dem bin dey use.

D﻿i pikin dem between 10 and 11 according to tori pipo - dem get burns for dia face, chest, lower abdomen and legs, according to di Sydney Morning Herald (SMH).

O﻿ne teacher also collect treatment for minor wounds.

Anoda resident tell SMH say one teacher don comot outside to follow dem tok.

O﻿ne popular school science experiment wey pesin fit see online wey dem dey call Carbon Sugar Snake, dey use methylated spirits and baking soda (aka sodium bicarbonate).

D﻿i way dem dey do am na to mix sugar with di baking soda,, and place small of di mixture for sand wey dem do soak with methylated spirits before dem light am on fire.