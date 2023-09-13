Meet di new commissioners wey Sanwo-Olu swear in and dia portfolios
Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday swear in about 37 commissioners wey di Lagos State House of Assembly don confam.
Di new commissioners don go through di screening of di assembly wia dey confam dem afta one ogbonge process wey di lawmakers do.
Di swearing in happun on Wednesday morning as heavy rainfall flood some parts of Lagos, na different groups comot come di venue of di event for di Lagos secretariat.
Di Lagos State House of Assembly bin first reject 17 names out of di 39 commissioner nominees wey Govnor Sanwo-Olu present to di house.
Six out of di 17 rejected nominees na those wey don follow Govnor Sanwo-Olu work for im first term for office.
Some popular commissioner nominees wey dem first reject include Akin Abayomi wey work as di Commissioner of Health for Sanwo-Olu first term - im be part of di team wey do important work during Covid-19 pandemics.
Odas na Gbenga Omotoso of Information and strategy, and Cecilia Dada wey dey in charge of Women affairs and poverty alleviation before.
Di speaker of di assembly Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa bin tok say di commissioners wey dem reject no too do well wen dem first serve for office.
Di govnor later send anoda nominee list go di assembly wey dem later confam.
Some of di new commissioners go also handle new ministry as dia work dey begin immediately.
As di rain heavy, pipo still struggle to enta di venue of di swearing-in.
Although clear reason no too dey as to why di lawmakers bin first reject di 17 nominees and many pipo dey wonder why some of di popular names no even make di confam list, Obasa tok say di confam commissioners go serve di pipo of Lagos state.
“Those wey dey confam no dey serve mr govnor or deputy govnor, na Lagos state pipo dem wan serve and na clarion call be dis to dem. We go continue to dey monitor dem and also dey do our own job,” Obasa tok.
Full list of Lagos state new commissioners and dia portfolios
- Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo - Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions
- Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun - Commissioner for Basic Education
- Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde - Commissioner, Special Duties
- Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) - Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice
- Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende - Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
- Hon. Ibrahim Layode - Commisioner for Home Affairs and culture
- Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka - Commisioner for Tourism
- Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu - Special Adviser, Environment
- Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo - Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue
- Engr. Abiola Olowu - Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment
- Dr. Adekunle Olayinka - Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)
- Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada - Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
- Mr. Idris Aregbe - Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture
- Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu - Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure
- Mr. Tokunbo Wahab - Commisioner for Environment
- Hon. Bola Olumegbon - Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD)
- Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya - Special Adviser Health
- Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts - Local Government Affairs
- Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai - Commissioner for Housing
- Mr. Seun Osiyemi - Commissioner for Transportation
- Ms. Barakat Bakare - Special Adviser, Housing
- Prof. Akin Abayomi - Commissioner for Health
- Mr. Gbenga Omotoso - Commissioner for Information and Strategy
- Dr. Rotimi Fashola - Special Adviser Agriculture
- Mr. Mosopefolu George - Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget
- Mr. Tunbosun Alake - Commissioner for Science and Technology
- Ms. Ruth Abisola Olusanya - Commissioner for Agriculture
- Mrs. Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose - Commisioner for Industries, Trade and Investment
- Dr. Olumide Oluyinka - Commissioner for Physical Planning
- Mr. Yomi Oluyomi - Commissioner for Finance
- Dr. Jide Babatunde - Special Adviser E-GIS
- Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen - Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement
- Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa - Special Adviser Transportation
- Dr Mrs Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola - Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit
- Mr Ajigbotafe Akinyemi - Commissioner, Weath creation
- Mr Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje - Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs
- Mr Tolani Sule Akibu - Commissioner for Tertiary Education