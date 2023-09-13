Meet di new commissioners wey Sanwo-Olu swear in and dia portfolios

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu/X Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday swear in about 37 commissioners wey di Lagos State House of Assembly don confam.

Di new commissioners don go through di screening of di assembly wia dey confam dem afta one ogbonge process wey di lawmakers do.

Di swearing in happun on Wednesday morning as heavy rainfall flood some parts of Lagos, na different groups comot come di venue of di event for di Lagos secretariat.

Di Lagos State House of Assembly bin first reject 17 names out of di 39 commissioner nominees wey Govnor Sanwo-Olu present to di house.

Six out of di 17 rejected nominees na those wey don follow Govnor Sanwo-Olu work for im first term for office.

Some popular commissioner nominees wey dem first reject include Akin Abayomi wey work as di Commissioner of Health for Sanwo-Olu first term - im be part of di team wey do important work during Covid-19 pandemics.

Odas na Gbenga Omotoso of Information and strategy, and Cecilia Dada wey dey in charge of Women affairs and poverty alleviation before.

Di speaker of di assembly Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa bin tok say di commissioners wey dem reject no too do well wen dem first serve for office.

Di govnor later send anoda nominee list go di assembly wey dem later confam.

Some of di new commissioners go also handle new ministry as dia work dey begin immediately.

As di rain heavy, pipo still struggle to enta di venue of di swearing-in.

Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd for di swearing-in of Lagos commissioners

Although clear reason no too dey as to why di lawmakers bin first reject di 17 nominees and many pipo dey wonder why some of di popular names no even make di confam list, Obasa tok say di confam commissioners go serve di pipo of Lagos state.

“Those wey dey confam no dey serve mr govnor or deputy govnor, na Lagos state pipo dem wan serve and na clarion call be dis to dem. We go continue to dey monitor dem and also dey do our own job,” Obasa tok.

