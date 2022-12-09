'How I dey ginger Wike', meet Rivers state govnor band and hypeman

Wia dis foto come from, Wike

22 minutes wey don pass

No be evri political era pipo dey see goment officials wey get dia own band wey dey wit dem almost till di end of dia administration.

Politics for Nigeria na very serious business wia pipo wey dey involve no dey like show dia funny side except during campaigns.

For more dan six years governor of Rivers State for South South Nigeria, Nyesom Wike na man wey dey 'cruise' during public functions.

Several times wey oga Wike don appear for television screens, weda na to commission project, book luncheon, informal event or political programmes, e usually catch cruise.

A part of di event dey always end for social media especially wen im music band perform for dat event.

Dis na becos apart from dia musical performance, di band dey also do di work of a hypeman.

Tori of di band

Some band dey only get one-off performance and pesin no go hear from dem again.

However, di band wey dey perform for govnor dey steady gig of di govnor - e no suprise many pipo becos dem sabi hail am and e dey totori di govnor well-well.

Di band wey dey perform for di Rivers state govnor don play for Wike sotay Nigerians dey always look-out for dem wen di govnor get event.

Many of di videos wey don appear show di govnor wit di same dance steps each time dem hype am.

Who be oga Wike 'hypeman'

Wia dis foto come from, Sensational Bamidele/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Oluwabamidele Martin Adeeko aka Sensational Bamidele

Di man wey dey lead oga Nyesom Wike band na Sensational Bamidele, wey im real name na Oluwabamidele Martin Adeeko.

Im na gospel artist from Rivers state, di govnor home state.

"I bin dey do circular music wen I first start," na so Bamidele tell BBC Pidgin. Now, e dey popular among gospel performers for Nigeria.

During im performance for Wike, di band dey do both circular and gospel music.

'We no dey do rehearsal wit Wike'

Hypeman work na mainly for fun centres but no be so for Sensational Bamidele and im band. Dem dey hype govnor Wike anytime dem dey wit am.

"Na im mood dey determine wetin we go do. Sometimes e dey vex and sometimes e dey happy.

"We dey pay attention to wetin e dey tok and na from dia we go coin lyrics to ginger am," di band tok.

E add say "We no dey do rehearsal wit di govnor. We know some of di tins wey im dey like and we go watch well before we release am.

"Im reaction dey sweet us and na wetin dey make us know say we don do our work for day day."

Currently, kasala dey for Nigeria main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 general election.

Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike dey inside di crisis wey start afta di presidential primary wey produce Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer of di party.

Many attempt don dey to reconcile di party but e neva work. For im last interview wit tori pipo for Port Harcourt, govnor Wike say im "go fight to finish".