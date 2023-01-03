Fotos from di burial of football legend Pele as e make im final journey home
Late Brazilian football legend Pele don begin im final journey home as members of di military commot im coffin from Santos stadium to a private place wia dem go bury am.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento aka Pele procession happun for di streets of Santos, before di private family burial go take place.
BBC Frances Mao bin dey Santos as Brazilians gada to pay dia respects to Pele.
E dey very hot like oven for Santos about 30 degrees but e be like say na di whole city dey drawn to di heart of Vila Belmiro stadium, wia Pele coffin bin lie.
Brazil new President Lula da Silva also pay im respects shortly before di wake end.
Fotos of how di burial waka