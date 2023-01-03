Fotos from di burial of football legend Pele as e make im final journey home

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Late Brazilian football legend Pele don begin im final journey home as members of di military commot im coffin from Santos stadium to a private place wia dem go bury am.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento aka Pele procession happun for di streets of Santos, before di private family burial go take place.

BBC Frances Mao bin dey Santos as Brazilians gada to pay dia respects to Pele.

E dey very hot like oven for Santos about 30 degrees but e be like say na di whole city dey drawn to di heart of Vila Belmiro stadium, wia Pele coffin bin lie.

Brazil new President Lula da Silva also pay im respects shortly before di wake end.

Fotos of how di burial waka

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Members of military carri Pele coffin from di Santos stadium

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd gada for streets as dem dey do procession wit Pele coffin

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pele coffin wey dem cover in di Brazilian flag, comot Santos stadium ontop fire engine to begin di procession as thousands of mourners line up for di streets.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Brazil President Lula Da Silva for Pele funeral procession

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gada in front of di Santos stadium during Pele burial programme

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin hold up number 10 jersey wit Pele name

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin dey cry during Pele funeral

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo hold up signs wit Pele name during im funeral

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd wey gada to attend Pele funeral procession