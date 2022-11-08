'﻿We no be casual workers' - ASUU president

one hour wey don pass

D﻿i Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) don tok say di half salary wey goment pay dem make dem look like workers wey dey collect daily payment.

F﻿or press statement wey di union release afta dia National Executive Council (NEC) meeting wey happun for Abuja pn Monday 7 November, 2022 di union say goment don break all di trust di union get for dem.

"﻿Di so-called pro-rata payment for 18 days as di October 2022 salaries of academics , thereby potraying us as daily workers.

Dis no be only an aberation but dem don break all di rules of engagement for any contract of employment for di academics all over di world."

D﻿i Union dey para say di salary wey goment pay dem on 'pro-rata' basis like casual workers neva happun for di history of University oriented labour relations condemn di attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers entirely.

NEC beg Nigerian students and parents and oda pipo wey dey concerned about dis mata to understand wit dem as di union dey try to pursue positive ways wey dem fit settle dis avoidable crisis within di armbit of di legality.

H﻿ouse of Reps Speaker chook mouth

S﻿peaker of Nigeria House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila wey bin dey mediate between Asuu and Federal Goment to see how dem go fit solve dis problem peacefully from wen dem strike till now don chook mouth again.

G﻿bajabiamila for statement on 7 November, 2022, beg di union to calm down. E say afta dem call-off di strike three weeks ago, di House of Representatives dey work to address di issue wey cause di strike.

"﻿We dey currently work on di 2023 Appropriations Bill wey include di sum of One Hundred and Seventy(170,000,000,000.00 )billion naira to provide a level of increment to di welfare package of di university lecturers.

"﻿Di bill also include Three Hundred (300,000,000,000.00) billion naira in revitalisation funds to improve di infrastructure and operations of di Federal Universities."

D﻿i Speaker of di lower Chamber for Nigeria parliament add say dem dey also torchlight di issue of UTAS.

"﻿Di House of Representatives don tell di Accountant General of di Federation and Asuu and oda stakeholders to facilitate di adoption of di University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) into di Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS)

W﻿etin don happun before

D﻿i Academic Staff Union of Univeristies(ASUU) bin go on dia longest strike for di kontri.

D﻿i strike start on 14 February, 2022 and na just three weeks ago dem call of di stike afta plenti negotiations wit di union and Federal goment no get head.

N﻿igeria Labour Congress also joinbodi wit Asuu for one ogbonge nationwide protests to beg goment to end di prolonged strike but goment no still hear.

M﻿inister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige come register anoda academic Union Congress of Nigeria University Academics(CONUA) and National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

A﻿suu bin drag Federal goment go Appeal Court afta goment cari Asuu go Industrial court wey order di union to resume sharp sharp.

A﻿ppeal Court too for Abuja di Nigeria capital tell Asuu to obey wetin di National Industrial Court tok.

D﻿is na di main reason wey make Asuu call of di strike.

M﻿eanwhile goment begin implement di 'no work no pay' order wey make Asuu no kolet salaries for almost 8 months.

Di Academic Union dey ask for dia allowances wey goment dey owe dem, poor welfare, and payment software, plus oda tins dem.