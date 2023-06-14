Divers rescue 144 pipo from Kwara boat accident, many still dey miss

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Photo wey show one oda accident on top water

one hour wey don pass

Police Kwara State, North central Nigeria say emergency workers and local residents don rescue 144 pipo from di river Niger.

Di survivors dey among di nearly 300 passengers wey involve for di boat accident on Monday. Several odas still dey miss.

Okasanmi Ajayi, tok tok pesin for Kwara state Police command say part of di boat engine side collapse, wey allow water flood di boat, wey make am capsize.

“Among di casualties na pipo from Ebu Village wit 61 casualties, Dzakan Village wit 38, Kpada Village wit 4 dead, and three oda casualties from Kogi State, putting di total number of casualties at 106 and di total number of rescued pipo at about 144,” e tok.

Although di police put di casualty figure at 106, di traditional ruler of Patigi district wia di accident occur bin don tell tori pipo say at least one-hundred-and-fifty pipo na im drown as di boat sink in di middle of di river.

Problem of overloading & no life jackets

Tori be say di incident happun for Egbu village, Patigi local government of Kwara state – to pipo wey dey return from Egboti village for Niger State.

As at Tuesday di Emir or Etsu of Patigi Emirate Council, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi, wey confam di incident say, dem don rescue 53 pipo alive and more dan 90 pipo still dey miss.

Oga Bologi say rescue workers still dey dey search for di pipo wey dey miss.

“Di local pipo for di community dey do dia best currently to see how to recover di oda deadi body dem wey remain for di water, “ di Emir tok.

Oga Bologi attribute di accident to di problem of overloading, as e say most owners no sabi di capacity of dia boat.

Anoda wahala wey lead to so many death according to di traditional ruler na di lack of life jackets.

E say although dem get some life jackes, e no dey enof to go round di many pasengers wey dey travel by water, especially as Pategi dey surrounded by water.

Di boat accident affect pipo from many different communities including Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu and Sampi – all for inside di Pategi local goment, e confam.

Search and rescure operation still dey go on

Search and rescue efforts still dey go on but hopes of finding more survivors dey reduce, na so police tok.

Tori be say di passengers bin dey return from one wedding party for neighbouring Niger State.

Boat accidents dey common for Nigeria, usually na overloading, poor maintenance, or heavy flooding during di rainy season dey cause am.

About fourteen people die last month wen vessel capsize for nearby Sokoto state.

Cases of boat accidents for Nigeria

Nigeria na one African kontri wey dey face boat accidents plenty sake of overloading.

For October 2022 10 pipo die afta one jetty wey suppose carry 48 pipo but carry 85 instead, for Onitsha, Anambra state.

Di boat accident happun on Friday 7 October.

"Tens of pipo still dey unaccounted for, although search still dey go on,” Christian Aburime di tok-tok pesin to di govnor tok.

One official of National Emergency Management Agency bin tell Reuters say di boat bin carry 85 pipo.

Flood destroy di major road wey link eight communities to di rest of Ogbaru local government area.

Dat na why residents dia bin travel by boat.

For May 2021 plenti pipo miss and odas die afta di boat wey dem dey travel wit sink inside river for Kebbi state, north west Nigeria.

Di passengers wey many say na women and children, wit a few men bin dey travel from neighbouring Niger State wen di boat capsize.

Authorities for Kebbi tell BBC say divers and emergency agencies dey currently work to try to save as many of di passengers.

Former president Muhammadu Buhari bin describe di accident as "devastating", as im offer e condolence to di families of di victims.