Algeria vs Nigeria - All you need know about di match

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles

39 minutes wey don pass

William Troost-Ekong go miss Nigeria international friendly match against Algeria.

Di Nigeria defender go miss di game sake of injury during dia 2-2 draw wit Algeria B team last week.

Three-time African champions Nigeria go play Algeria on Tuesday.

Dis two teams fail to qualify for di Fifa World Cup for Qatar wey go take place later dis year.

Super Eagles lose dia play-off match to Ghana while Cameroon beat Algeria to collect di World cup ticket.

So dis match na chance for dem to prepare well for di qualifiers for 2023 African Cup of Nation.

Di 2023 African Cup of Nations go hold for Ivory Coast, wey dey west Africa.

Dis na eviritin you need about di friendly game between Nigeria and Algeria

When be di match

Di match go happun on Tuesday night September 27, 2022.

Kick-off time Algeria vs Nigeria

Di match go start by 8pm West African Time.

Tuesday match na di second-ever friendly match between di Fennecs and di Super Eagles.

Di two-time African champions win di first match for Austria for October 2020 by 1-0.

Wen di two teams clash again for 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying match for Oran for September 2005, di Super Eagles flog dem 5-2.

V﻿enue for Algeria vs Nigeria

D﻿i game between Algeria and Nigeria go take place for Stade Olympique d’Oran.

T﻿eam news for Algeria vs Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles Wetin we call dis foto, William Troost-Ekong go miss di Algeria game

Apart from William Troost-Ekong, wey dey injured Nigeria no get injury concern for dis match.

B﻿ut sabi pipo dey expect changes to Head Coach José Santos Peseiro starting line up wey bin face Algeria team B last week.

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Valentine Ozornwafor, Ebube Duru

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika