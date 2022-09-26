Algeria vs Nigeria - All you need know about di match
William Troost-Ekong go miss Nigeria international friendly match against Algeria.
Di Nigeria defender go miss di game sake of injury during dia 2-2 draw wit Algeria B team last week.
Three-time African champions Nigeria go play Algeria on Tuesday.
Dis two teams fail to qualify for di Fifa World Cup for Qatar wey go take place later dis year.
Super Eagles lose dia play-off match to Ghana while Cameroon beat Algeria to collect di World cup ticket.
So dis match na chance for dem to prepare well for di qualifiers for 2023 African Cup of Nation.
Di 2023 African Cup of Nations go hold for Ivory Coast, wey dey west Africa.
Dis na eviritin you need about di friendly game between Nigeria and Algeria
When be di match
Di match go happun on Tuesday night September 27, 2022.
Kick-off time Algeria vs Nigeria
Di match go start by 8pm West African Time.
Tuesday match na di second-ever friendly match between di Fennecs and di Super Eagles.
Di two-time African champions win di first match for Austria for October 2020 by 1-0.
Wen di two teams clash again for 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying match for Oran for September 2005, di Super Eagles flog dem 5-2.
Venue for Algeria vs Nigeria
Di game between Algeria and Nigeria go take place for Stade Olympique d’Oran.
Team news for Algeria vs Nigeria
Apart from William Troost-Ekong, wey dey injured Nigeria no get injury concern for dis match.
But sabi pipo dey expect changes to Head Coach José Santos Peseiro starting line up wey bin face Algeria team B last week.
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo
Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Valentine Ozornwafor, Ebube Duru
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika
Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Godwin Saviour, Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi