Video wey show Elon Musk dey endorse Peter Obi for social media na fake

One video wey show di CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, Elon Musk dey endorse Nigerian presidential candidate and promise to work wit am don dey go viral on social media.

Di 11 seconds video wey pipo don begin share widely on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook actually dey fake.

BBC don fact check di video and see say e be part of one interview wey oga Musk grant Sam Altman of Y Combinator for September 2016.

For di manipulated video, dem change Musk voice and mouth come make am be like say e dey refer to Peter Obi, di presidential candidate of di Labour Party.

Di video come be like say Musk mention Nigeria general elections.

Peter Obi supporters dey happy

As di video begin go viral na so e dey generate reaction on social media - some supporters of Peter Obi dey happy over di endorsement.

But as dat one dey, some odas dey ask if dem fit confam weda na original or fake video.

Further checks by BBC Disinformation Unit show say dem use one website - https://elontalks.com/ - wey fit allow users to change selected parts of wetin Elon Musk for videos and change wetin im dey tok to produce fake one.

Normally if you use di site to produce video, e go get watermark (like stamp sign) for di top right corner, but pesin fit cut am comot as dem do for di trending video.

Di video na Deepfake

Di video na manipulated part of interview wey oga Musk grant Sam Altman of Y Combinator

Di video na example of wetin dem dey call, 'Deepfake', and e dey very hard to tell weda dem dey real.

Most times dem dey use am spread fake news and disinformation.

Deepfake na technique wey dey use deep learning artificial intelligence to manipulate videos using computers and applications.

E dey hard before to create Deepfakes but several apps and software don dey to make easy, even for beginners.

How to sabi fake or manipulated video

Deepfakes don dey full di internet and sometimes e dey hard to sabi say di video wey pesin dey see dey fake – but if you shine you eye well-well, e dey possible to spot am.

E get many tins wey pesin fit look out for wen e wan sabi fake video or audio.

Some of di tins to look out for na: