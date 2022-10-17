BTS members dey go on mandatory military service till around 2025

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿BTS members announce say dem go break up for some time in June

3 hours wey don pass

D﻿i biggest boy band for world, BTS go leave dia fan "army", to join di South Korean military for dia national service.

D﻿is confirmation go end years of tok-tok on weda di K-pop stars go fit dodge military duties.

F﻿or South Korea, all able-bodied pipo men between di age of 18-28 suppose serve for two years but dem negotiate so di seven BTS members go fit postpone starting dia military service till dem turn 30. Di oldest of dem wey be Jin na 29.

D﻿i band management say Jin go start preparation for service next month. And di rest of di group dey plan to follow wit dia service, including di youngest wey be 24 years.

S﻿outh Korea get compulsory military service, because technically dem still dey fight war wit dia neighbour, North Korea wey get nuclear weapons.

H﻿ow BTS go take arrange dia military service

D﻿is announcement come afta BTS announce say dem go take break as a group so dem go fit do dia own individual projects for June.

D﻿i statement reveal say Jin, di oldest of di group go start im military process as soon as im schedule for im solo projects finish for October end.

J﻿in bin announce im new solo project on 15 October, say e go soon comot.

D﻿i label bin reveal say di oda group members go run dia own schedule to allow time for dem to go for dia military service.

H﻿oweva, Big Hit Music wey be dia record label tok say dem dey expect say all di band go dey back togeda afta dia service for 2025.

D﻿is one suggest say, di latest, any member of di group go join military na by 2023.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, B﻿TS don dey togeda for almost 10 years and na di biggest boyband for world now

O﻿da solo projects wey BTS members dey run include:

J﻿hope release new album wey im call "Jack In the Box" and dey currently dey promote di video for song off di album wey im call "Arson".

release new album wey im call "Jack In the Box" and dey currently dey promote di video for song off di album wey im call "Arson". S﻿uga bin collabo wit Gagnam Style singer PSY, for im new album on di song, "That That".

bin collabo wit Gagnam Style singer PSY, for im new album on di song, "That That". J﻿ungkook recently collabo wit American star, Charlie Puth for new song wey dem call Left and Right. E say e go soon drop new album.

recently collabo wit American star, Charlie Puth for new song wey dem call Left and Right. E say e go soon drop new album. R﻿M also dey prepare to drop im first solo album.

also dey prepare to drop im first solo album. V ﻿ also say e go release im first eva album dis year, dis na as im last solo project, Christmas Tree, become one of di biggest Christmas songs of 2021.

﻿ also say e go release im first eva album dis year, dis na as im last solo project, Christmas Tree, become one of di biggest Christmas songs of 2021. J﻿imin latest move na wen e feature for di OST of di 2022 K-drama, Our Blues, wey dem call "With You". Howeva, tori be say im sef dey plan for im own music album.

W﻿hy military service dey compulsory for South Korea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Son Heung-min wey be footballer do only 3 weeks service

Unda South Korean law, all able-bodied men dey expected to serve for 18 to 21 months for di military to defend against di threat from di kontri nuclear-armed neighbor, North Korea.

But di law dey allow make dem do special exemptions for some big big pipo like athletes, musicians and odas wey dey make di kontri image shine.

BigHit Musics, di ground representative for statement say di K-pop stars "honored to serve" dia kontri.

But e get some pipo wey don receive dis special exemptions.

T﻿ottenham footballer Son Heung-min complete three weeks of compulsory miltary service for 2020.

I﻿m dodge di full 21 months sake of say e help South Korea to win di 2018 Asia Games.