T﻿ributes pour in for former BBNaija housemate, Rico Swavey wey die

Wia dis foto come from, Rico Swavey/Instagram

3 hours wey don pass

Reactions don begin pour in for Patrick Fakoya, wey evri body know as Rico Swavey wey die on Thursday morning.

Rico Swavey die for hospital days afta e involve for deadly car accident.

Na T﻿obi Bakare, im friend and colleague first confam im death on im social media.

O﻿fficial statement later comot from im management confirming di news of Swavey death.

Rico Swavey bin involve for one motor accident on Tuesday inside Lagos and Nigerians bin dey pray from after one tweet from im verified Twitter handle comfam di tori of im accident.

How Nigerians dey react

Wen e dey for hospital na #PrayForRicoSwavey dey trend for social media.

Foto of Rico Swavey dey lie down for hospital wit ventilators, defibrillators, dialysis machines, suctioning devices and oxygen concentrator machines for im body surface online before im die.

As im don die di hashtag don change to #RipRicoSwavey.

Many Nigerians especially im fans and fellow celebrities don begin pay tribute to di young entertainer.

Im fellow Big Brothr Naija season 3 housemates for di reality show wey e participate in for 2018 dey also express dia sadness over di death.

H﻿ost of di reality show wey imsef be ex housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu don join colleagues to say bye bye to di actor.

Wia dis foto come from, Nkechi Blessing/Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

'Keep good of am for una mind'

R﻿ico family after di announcement of im death say wetin dem want na make pipo keep im good memory of di late reality star for mind.

D﻿i family bin retweet one of im tweets from 2020 where e bin dey dance during im time on di Big brother show in 2018.

F﻿or di video, Rico dey dance dance and laugh as im colleagues dey watch

Who be Rico Swavey

Wia dis foto come from, Rico Swavey/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, P﻿atrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey

Rico Swavey na entertainer wey get several talents wey e don showcase.

Im real name na Patrick Fakoya and na from Patrick im bring out im ‘stage name’ Rico wey pipo use know am.

Im na 29 years old wey spend some of im life time for Jos, Plateau state.

E don dey di entertainment industry for Nigeria for some time but e become popular afta e participate for reality show Big Brother Naija wit oda housemates for 2018 – di ‘Double wahala’ edition.