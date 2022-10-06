Police dey investigate woman wey allegedly beat her grandson to death for Anambra

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria Police dey investigate one woman wey beat one 3 years old pikin to death for Anambra south east Nigeria.

Officers of di National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Pesins (NAPTIP), Anambra command bin first arrest Udeogu Chinelo, wey dey 37 years old on 5 October for di death of three year old Ifechukwu Udogu.

Madam Chinelo bin claim say she be grandmama of Ifechukwu wey she beat to death come dump am for one field for Awka, di capital of Anambra state.

Tori bin dey fly upanda for social media say di woman bin kill her maid, dump her for field.

But di NAPTIP coordinator for Anambra, Judith Ibadin, tell BBC say di child na di pikin of Madam Chinelo 19 year old daughter wey born for house.

How di tori take spread

Di school of di three year old pikin na im first alert NAPTIP about di boy condition.

Di NAPTIP coordinator say di woman “bin carry di pikin go nusery school for registration, she wrap am wit warm cloth and tell di teachers make dem no remove di cloth becos di pikin dey fell cold.

“Di heat bin dey affect di pikin naim di teacher remove di warm cloth and see wound on di three year old boy, na dis make dem complain to us one week ago.”

Afta di anti trafficking agent question Chinelo, she carry dem go di field wia she hide di bopdy of her grandson.

NAPTIP don hand her over to police .

“Di first time na complain of beating and harming small pikin naim bring us into di mata, but now di mata don turn murder dat na why we hand her over to di police.”

Police tok tok pesin for Anambra state, Tochukwu Ikenga, say di mata true true happun and dem don arrest di woman and dem don begin investigate am.

C﻿ase of child abuse dey comon for Nigeria in recent times.