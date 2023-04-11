‘Dem shoot my husband as e rush outside to save pipo' - Benue attacks survivor

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Relatives mourn during funeral service for 17 worshippers and two priests 22 May 2018

59 minutes wey don pass

Residents of Benue State wey survive di latest attack on 7 March don tell BBC Pidgin wetin dia eye see on di day of di attack.

Dis attack bin happun as pipo still dey mourn dia loved ones wey die for di previous attacks.

Gunmen invade Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp and communities around Guma local goment area of Benue State and kill pipo for di latest attack. At least 30 pipo lose dia lives.

Sewuese Anene, di Benue police tok-tok pesin tok say di incident happun on Friday night.

Dis, na just one out of many attacks wey don happun for di north-central state.

One of di residents tell BBC say she and her husband dey sleep wen dem hear gunshots. She say her husband rush outside despite say im tell am make he no go.

Faith Shawa say dem kill her husband and many of dia sisters and add say she hide herself inside her room during di attack.

Anoda resident, wey identify her sef as Veronica say she bin dey sleep under one tree for her house wen she hear gunshots and pipo begin run.

She say dem kill her pikin and plenti pipo for di attack and she tell BBC Pidgin say she no sabi wetin dem do di attackers.

'Dem kill like 37 pipo and injure 43'

One of di eyewitness say di attackers pass 50 and add say na around 9pm dem come.

E say dem begin shoot wen dem enta as some of dem get guns, cutlasses and stones.

“Bifor we know, dem start to dey shoot and kill and try to block di road wey dey close to us. Dem destroy houses, burn motorcycles and cars. Dem kill like 37 pipo and injure 43,” im tok.

One of di survivors of di attack beg President Muhammadu Buhari and govnor Samuel Ortom make dem protect dem wit security so dem go fit return to dia homes.

Dis tin don happun bifor

For 19 January, suspected armed herdsmen bin attack one community opposite di Abagana IDP camp for Makurdi and kill eight pipo.

E dey reported say di killers behead and take away di heads of dia victims, including one entire family of six pipo.

Eight oda pipo injure and three of dem dey for critical condition.

Di attack happun for night wen pipo of di community don go sleep.

For 4 February, suspected armed herdsmen attack Ikobi community of Apa Local Goment Area of Benue State, and kill three pipo.

Sake of di attack, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPW) enta di area to prevent further attacks.

According to members of di community, di troops gallantly repell di invaders.

However, di suspected armed herdsmen ambush di OPW troops for Mbappa, Gwer West Local Goment Area of di state but di troops overpower dem. Three of di soldiers sustain injuries.