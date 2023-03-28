Police tok why dem wan arrest popular singer Portable

Wia dis foto come from, @portablebaeby

one hour wey don pass

Police for Ogun state southwest Nigeria don tok wetin happun dia official and Popular Nigerian Singer Habeeb Okikiola wey pipo sabi as Portable for one viral video.

One live video begin trend for social media wia di Zazu singer dey try resist arrest afta authority show for im bar for Ifo area of Ogun state Southwest Nigeria.

For di video, di Zazu singer bin make some comment like say police no fit arrest am sake of im be federal gomment liability.

Police tok-tok pesin for Ogun state Abimbola Oyeyemi explain give BBC Pidgin say dem don serve di popular singer invitation more dan five times and e no gree honour am.

Di invitaion na sake of one report against am.

"We also send am invitation through im papa like two times yet e no show face".

Sake of dis Police bin approach court to gbab warrant of arrest against am

"Wen officials reach dia carry out di arrest, as dem get dia and e see say dem be police officers e strip im self naked so e go create scene", Oyeyemi add.

'We go use minimum force'

Oga Oyeyemi further tok say Portable papa don beg say e go get am to di police station on or bifo Friday.

"And we dey expect am, if e no bring am, we go use minimum force to arrest am.

“Portable no big pass di law” Oyeyemi tok.

Although police never give details of di complaint wey dey against di singer, but explain say e no dey possible make police just show up say dem wan arrest pesin if e no get offence.

Police also tok say dem get video evidence of how portable dey order make some guys go beat up somebodi, but say di pesin wey file dat one no gree show up again if not, dem for don charge di singer to court.

Oga Oyeyemi further explain say police get right to use minimum force to arrest anybody wey no honour dia invitation, especially wen dem get court warrant.

Oda times Portable name don trend

Around June last year, Ogun state police bin order Portable di 'Zazu' coroner to report to dia office or dem go declare am wanted.

Di reason na sake of one trending video wia Portable allegedly oda im boys to beat up one boy and give am injury.

For anoda video wey trend around dat time, pipo sight Portable wia e dey do hot argument and almost begin cry. Di short video be like incident wey go lead to fight.

Anoda one, be wen di Zazu coroner call out Grammy award winner Burna Boy say e dey copy some of im styles. For im Instagram handle, Portable tell Burna say make dem collabo, say e no go good for di Grammy award winner to rip am off.

Portable dey notorious for being outspoken and fit dey careless for some of im comments.

Who be Portable?

Wia dis foto come from, PORTABLE/INSTAGRAM

Im real name na Habeeb Okikiola, im be rapper, singer and songwriter. Di self-proclaimed Son Of Shaku Shaku, don climb di ranks of di kontri fastest-rising singers.

Portable Olalomi come from Ogun State, South West of Nigeria. For one video wey im share for im tiktok page, e tok say na Nigeria rap star, Olamide bring am to limelight.

Dem bin also share video of wia im meet wit di Nigeria rap star.