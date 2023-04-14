How four pipo kpai for Kenya as dem dey 'fast to meet Jesus'

Police find di deadi bodi of four pipo on Thursday and almost 12 don land for hospital for Kilifi county for Kenya, afta dem rescue dem,

Dem say di group wey dem find for inside forest bin dey stay dia for many days afta one local pastor tell dem say make dem fast as dem dey "wait to meet Jesus".

Di authorities say dem rescue 11 pipo, six of dem don tin finish and dey critical condition.

Police say go soon start to look for more members of di group on Friday mrning afta reports say more pipo still dey dat forest.

Tori be say police bin find grave wey dem bin just dig for di forest and go investigate dat one too on Friday.

Di worshippers dey go Good News International Church wey dia local pastor don dey for police wahala on top say im dey ginger om followers to starve to death so dem go quick quick go heacen.

Di pastor don dey releaserd on police bail afta dem bin charge am last month sat na im cause di death of two children because dia patents dey go im church.

In March, di pastor Paul McKenzie Nthenge bin enta heavy wahala and land for inside court afta one couple starve dia tow pikin to death.

Di couple na im followers for di church and tori be say dem starve and suffocate two of dia three pikin wey dem get because dis same pastor tell dem say make dem fast to death because bad tins go soon come for world.

Di couple bin come carry di childrem bury for shallow graes for Kilifi. Di Police say na di last survinving pikin bin dey tell dem all dis gist.

Tori be say di plan na to let all di pikin dem die first, then di women afta di men go come follow before di world spoil finish.

Nthenge don jam head with police plenti times on top say im bin dey ginger im congregation to disobey authorities.

Even sef for dem arrest am sotay e clost im Malindi church for 2019 go underground.

For 2017, one of di arrest im chop na say im no give im three pikin dem beta education.

Oda tinz wey radicalized fasting cause

For February, one Mozambican pastor don die afta e fast for 40 days, for one attempt to copy wetin dem say Jesus Christ do for Bible.

For February, one Mozambican pastor don die afta e fast for 40 days, for one attempt to copy wetin dem say Jesus Christ do for Bible.

Dem confam di death of Francisco Barajah, di pastor and founder of di Santa Trindade Evangelical Church for di central province of Manica, on Wednesday.

E die as dem bin dey treat am for hospital for Beira wia dem evacuate am in critical condition.

Afta 25 days of fasting, im bin don lose a lot of weight to a point wia im no fit stand up, baff or waka.

Days later, as im relatives and believers dey insist, dem cari am go one hospital but attempt to get am back to health no dey successful.

For 2018, America police bin arrest two Nigeria parents Titilayo and Kehinde Omosebi afta dia 15-year-old pikin die sake of say dem dey fast.

Papa of di boy, Kehinde na im carry waka go police station go report say im son, Ayanfe Omosebi, don die.

Reedsburg Police for Wisconsin reveal for dia Facebook page say "wen dem go di house of Omosebi dem find Ayanfe wey don die and anoda 11-years-old pikin wey don lose weight."

Dem also find "48-year-old Titilayo wey still dey alive as dem rush dem go hospital, but she no gree make dem treat her sake of her religious belief."

Di late Ayanfe papa tell police say "im be minister for Cornerstone Reformation Ministries and im and e family start fasting on July 19 2018 as dem plan to do am for 40 days."