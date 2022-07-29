Nigeria Army: Chief of Army Staff reshuffle top officers as security threat worse

Nigeria Army change top ogas as security threat worse

Nigerian army don change dia top ranking officers, appointing new GOCs and odas.

Di move aim to reposition di armed force to dey more effective for dia operations, di army tok inside statement on Friday.

E follow one security council meeting President Muhammadu Buhari summon on Thursday sake of security threats across Nigeria.

For inside statement, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, Director if Army Public Relations reveal say di move na "to reposition di Nigerian Army for operational efficiency and proficiency".

To dis end, di Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya bin approve di posting and appointment of some senior officers for di Nigerian Army.

Di affected officers na Principal Staff Officers of di Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding, Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers among odas.

Meet Nigeria Army new senior officers

Di redeployment bin comot for Thursday July 28 and e affect:

Senior officers wey become General Officers commanding

Major General UT Musa from Headquarters 81 Division to Headquarters 82 Division

Major General TA Lagbaja from Headquarters 82 Division to Headquarters 1 Division

Major General OC Ajunwa from Nigeria Defence Section Brasilia to HQ 81 Division

Major General AS Chinade was redeployed from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 2 Division

Newly appointed Army Headquarters Principal Staff Officers

Maj Gen OW Ali, from Headquarters Command Army Records to Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration and appointed Chief of Administration (Army)

Maj Gen S Muhammed, from Defence Headquarters to Department of Army Standards and Evaluation and appointed Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (Army)

Major General JA Ataguba from Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to Defence Headquarters and appointed, Director Peace Keeping Operations

Major General AA Adesope from Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps to Defence Headquarters and appointed Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget

Major General US Mohammed from Army Headquarters Department of Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointment Senior Research Fellow

Major General PB Fakrogha, from Defence Headquarters Garrison to Defence Space Agency and appointed Director Policy Plans and Research

Major General MO Enendu, from Nigerian Army College of Logistics to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Psychological Warfare

Major General AE Attu from Defence Headquarters Department of Defence Training and Operations to Defence Headquarters Garrison and appointed Commander

Major General BE Onyeuko from Defence Headquarters Directorate of Defence Media Operations to Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics and appointed Director Procurement

Chief of Army Staff Faruk Yahaya, be di head of Nigeria army

Newly appointed Corps Commanders

Major General AM Alabi, from Nigerian Army Ordnance School to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps and appointed Corps Commander Ordnance

Major General A Mohammed, from Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited and to Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical Mechanical Engineers and appointed Corps Commander Electrical Mechanical Engineers

Major General E Akerejola from Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Transport and appointed Commander Corps of Supply and Transport

Major General AA Fayemiwo from Nigerian Army Welfare Holdings Limited by Guarantee to Headquarters Finance Corps and appointed Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army)

Senior officers newly appointed as Commandants of Nigerian Army Training Institutions

Major General PI Eze, from Defence Headquarters Department of Procurement to Nigerian Army Ordinance School and appointed Commandant

Major General AA Adeyinka from Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Nigerian Army College of Logistics and appointed Commandants

Major General PP Malla from Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration to Depot Nigerian Army and appointed Commandant

rigadier General UT Otaru from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and appointed Acting Commandant

Newly appointed Brigade Commanders