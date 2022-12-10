Ex-officer J Alexander Kueng chop prison sentence sake of George Floyd death

Wia dis foto come from, STAR TRIBUNE VIA GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER/RUTH RICHARDSON

10 December 2022

One former Minneapolis police officer wey kneel on George Floyd back don chop three-and-a-half years prison sentence for im role for Floyd death.

For October, J Alexander Kueng plead guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Kueng na one of four officers wey dey involved in di arrest of di 46-year-old. Na eyewitnesses film di arrest.

Police kill Floyd for May 2020 as dem lie am down and handcuff am.

Im death cause global outrage and pipo begin demonstrate against racial injustice and police use of force.

Kueng go serve im new sentence for state charges togeda wit one previous federal sentence for violating Floyd civil rights.

For April 2021, former police officer Derek Chauvin chop conviction on state murder and manslaughter charges sake of say im kneel on Floyd neck for more dan nine minutes and dem sentence am to 22-and-a-half years for jail. Im dey serve di sentence togeda wit 20 years sentence on federal civil rights charges wey im plead guilty to for December 2021.

For February, dem find Kueng and two oda responding officers, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao guilty on federal civil rights charges. Dem charge di officers say dem show "deliberate indifference to [Floyd] serious medical needs" during di attempted arrest.

Video footage of di arrest show Kueng and Lane dey assist Chauvin as dem help am hold Floyd down. Thao keep eyewitnesses away. Chauvin na field training officer to both Lane and Kueng.

Dem give Chauvin and di oda officers sentences of different lengths for di federal charges:

Dem give J Alexander Kueng 36 months sentence for failing to intervene

Tou Thao chop 42 months for prison. Di state case against am still dey pend.

Thomas Lane dey serve two-and-a-half years sentence wey dey run togeda wit three years state sentence for second-degree manslaughter

Ahead of di sentencing, prosecutor Matthew Frank tok say Kueng "no just be bystander for wetin happun dat day”, but instead im play “active part”.

While Kueng no gree address di court directly, im defence attorney, Thomas Plunkett, say city and police officials "fail" Floyd, Kueng and di community alike.

For inside one statement, attorneys wey dey represent George Floyd family say di sentencing represent "yet anoda piece of justice for di Floyd family".