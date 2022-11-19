Tinubu tok why e no dey read social media again

Wia dis foto come from, @OFFICIALABAT/TWITTER

one hour wey don pass

Presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu don tok say im no dey read social media again.

Im tok say na sake of say im dey get high blood pressure and also get angry anytime e enta am.

Tinubu tok for one video wey go viral say pipo for social media dey abuse am and na why im no dey read am again.

"﻿I no dey read social media anymore o. Dem abuse di hell out of me. If I read am, I get high blood pressure, I get angry. I no dey read am. If I wan hear anytin, my children or any of my workers go tell me say dis one say dis, if I get tired I go say forget am," Tinubu tok.

W﻿ho dey abuse Tinubu for social media?

Elections for Nigeria dey always come wit social media backlash as supporters of oda parties dey drag di candidates of oda parties.

Dis na di case of Tinubu as supporters of opposition parties dey always drag am for social media.

O﻿ne of di latest dragging na wen one video show Tinubu for townhall meeting dey address di audience.

F﻿or di video, di only tin wey clear for wetin Tinubu tok na "a town hall different from..." as di rest of di statement no clear.

Opposition parties supporters use di video enta Tinubu, but Festus Keyamo wey di former Lagos State govnor presidential campaign tok-tok pesin explain wetin Tinubu mean for di video.

K﻿eyamo say Tinubu dey exhibit im sense of humour and na why "e tok for di video say im prefer townhall meeting to di gibberish wey im opponents dey tok for anoda place."

D﻿i tok-tok pesin say Tinubu dey demonstrate di gibberish im opponents dey say wit di words wey no dey clear.

W﻿ho be Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu alias Jagaban, na man of many parts and im don dey very active for Nigeria political life for many years now.

Di 69 years old get reputation as a political godfather wey dey use im power and influence to support im candidates.

Im na accountant wit degree from Chicago State University for United States, and im work for major companies including Mobil Oil Nigeria before im win senate seat for 1992.

E bin go on exile during di rule of military goment sake of im bin dey involved wit di pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition.

Afta di death of military leader General Sani Abacha, im return for 1998 and immediately return to politics.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu na two term govnor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

Although im bin no hold any political office afta 2007, e get hand for di emergence of Lagos state govnors since den.