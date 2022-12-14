Wetin New Zealand law wey ban cigarettes for future generations mean

one hour wey don pass

New Zealand don pass one law wey go bring in a near total tobacco ban from next year.

Di law wey parliament pass on Tuesday mean say anybody dem born afta 2008 no go fit buy cigarettes or tobacco products.

Dis one mean say di number of pipo wey go fit buy tobacco go dey reduce each year. By 2050, for example, 40-year-olds go dey too young to buy cigarettes.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, wey introduce di bill, say na one step "towards a smoke-free future".

"Thousands of pipo go live longer, healthier lives plus di health system go be NZ$5 billion (US$3.2 billion) beta off as dem no go need treat sicknesses wey smoking dey cause," Dr Verrall tok.

New Zealand smoking rate already dey low as na only 8% of adults dey smoke daily according to di goment statistics dem release for November – e reduce from di 9.4% e be last year.

Dem hope say di Smokefree Environments Bill go reduce dat number to less dan 5% by 2025, as di end game na to cancel di practice altogether.

Why New Zealand introduce di law

Di bill also dey designed to reduce di number of retailers wey go fit sell tobacco products wey dem dey smoke to 600 nationwide – down from di 6,000 e be currently - and to reduce nicotine levels in products to make dem less addictive.

"E mean say nicotine go dey reduced to non-addictive levels and communities go dey free from di plenty retailers wey dey target and sell tobacco products for some areas," Dr Verrall tok.

She add say di law fit close di life expectancy between Maori and non-Maori citizens. Di overall smoking rate for Maori citizens tanda at 19.9% - down from last year figure of 22.3%.

Di new legislation no ban vape products, wey dey popular among younger generations pass cigarettes.

How pipo dey react to di law

Critics of di bill - including di ACT party wey hold 10 seats for parliament – don warn say di policy fit create black market for tobacco products and e go kill small shops.

"Nobody like to see pipo dey smoke, but di reality na say, some go smoke.” ACT Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden tok.