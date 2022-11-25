Kanye West announce plan to contest for US 2024 presidential election

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

2 hours wey don pass

American rapper, Kanye West don announce im plan to contest for US president for 2024.

Kanye West wey don legally change im name to Ye, reveal dis plan, upon say e dey face different bad news ova im recent behaviour.

E post one video of im campaign logo for social media, alongside di caption 'Ye 24'.

Di 45-year-old singer also claim say e don ask former US President, Donald Trump to be im running mate.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, President Trump and Kanye West in 2016

Kanye West bin don first run for US presidency for 2020, but dat campaign flop and only attract small vote of 70,000.

Im latest claim dey come from one video wey enta social media afta e visit Trump Mar-A-Lago golf club earlier dis week.

Di rapper do dis visit togeda wit Nick Fuentes, wey be prominent white nationalist.

Kanye say im request for running mate make Donald Trump, wey recently launch im own re-election campaign, dey very worried.

For di video titled Mar-A-Lago Debrief, Kanye claim say:

"Trump start to dey shout for me wen we dey table, e tell me say; 'I go lose. You don hear say dis kain thing don ever work for anyone in history?"

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kanye West during im first presidential rally

Di launch of Kanye West campaign dey come as di rapper dey face some number of damaging controversies.

Di rapper bin make plenti pipo to criticise am afta e wear one T-shirt wey dem write di slogan: "White Lives Matter" to go attend Paris Fashion Week.

Dat slogan for di T-shirt na one phrase wey white supremacists adopt and dem begin use am for 2015 as response to di Black Lives Matter movement.

Kanye West then claim say na some secret cabal of Jewish pipo dey pay those pipo wey dey criticise am.

As Kanye continue to make anti-Semitic comments online and for television interviews, im talent agency come drop am.

Later, fashion companies including Gap, Adidas and Balenciaga come announce say dem no go fit continue to work wit am again.

Kanye come later reveal say e don lose "2 billion dollars in one day".

Earlier dis week, Rolling Stone magazine report claim say Kanye West bin don use "porn, bullying and mind games" to create "toxic environment" among Adidas employees wey dey work on im Yeezy brand shoes.

Di company tok on Thursday say dem don launch one independent investigation into di claims.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kanye West dey tok during im meeting with US President Donald Trump for di Oval Office of di White House inside Washington, DC, on October 11, 2018

Wen Kanye West bin run for president for 2020, e announce im campaign too late to appear on di ballot for at least six states.

E do only one rally, wia e brake down in tears as e de discuss abortion, and im fund two television adverts. but In di end, dem only list Kanye as candidate for 12 states.

For im 2024 bid, di rapper suggest say e don list alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as im campaign manager.

As former editor di right wing publication Breitbart, mainstream conservatives dey ignore Yiannopoulos afta one video of am come out for 2017.

For di video, e be like say e dey keep quiet for paedophilia behaviour - dat na adult wey dey sexually abuse small pikin.

Yiannopoulos later say di comments na "gallows humour" - dat na to joke on top mata wey dey serious.

But e come speak out im "disgust" concerning di sexual abuse of small-small pikin.