Why Commonwealth games cancel Nigeria relay women gold medal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

24 minutes wey don pass

Di Commonwealth Games Federation cancel Nigeria women 4 x 100m relay gold medal for Birmingham 2022 sake of say dem find illegal substance for one of di athlete body.

Nigeria team of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha bin win di gold for di 4×100 meters race for di games last year.

Di women wey dem find di illegal substance for her body na Nzubechi Grace Nkwocha.

Dem analyse her urine sample and di result show say she get Ostarine and Dihydroxy-LGD-4033, one metabolite of Ligandrol substance for her body.

Those substance dey illegal for WADA 2022 list.

Na based on dat dem disqualify Nkwocha wey run di last lap of di race and cancel Nigeria result patapata for dat event.

“… di Federation Court disqualify Nwokocha results from di following events, wit all result consequences, including loss of any points and prizes: Athletics – Women 100m, Athletics – Women 200m, Athletics – Women 4x100m Relay, including di team loss of di gold medal.”

Di federation add say dem don forward Nwokocha case to AIU to take action.

For di Birmingham games, Nigeria win 35 medals wey include 12 golds, nine silver and 14 bronze to finish seventh for di table.

England win women 4x 100m gold for Commonwealth Games

Afta dem cancel Nigeria medal di federation adjust dia result to show who carry gold, silver and bronze.

So based on di ammendment dis na how di medals for di women relay 4x 100m results be;

England now go carry 1st position and go collect di gold medal

Jamaica now go be 2nd position and go collect di silver medal

Australia now go be 3rd position and go collect di bronze medal

Di announcement mean say England go retain di relay title wey dem bin win four years ago for Australia.

Dia tally of 58 golds equal di number England bin win for di 2014 Games in Glasgow.

England's team of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita run 42.41 seconds to finish behind di Nigeria team wey get Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha wey now dem don disqualify.

Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha during di Commonwealth Games for Birmingham

Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha na Nigerian Athlete wey represent di kontri for di 2022 Commonwealth Games for Birmingham.

She bin compete for di women 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay event.

Dem born her April 7, 2001

For Africa U20 Championship, Nwokocha bin win bronze for Nigeria .

And she don finish for di Top 8 for World championships before.

She be three time National champion and one time current African record holder for 4 x 100m.