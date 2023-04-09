Latest on DSS arrest of Nigerian UK-based pastor Tomi Arayomi and im wife

Founder of RIG Nation - one religious organization, Tomi Arayomi don tok for di first time since tori of im and im wife, Tahmar Arayomi arrest by di Department of State Services (DSS) go viral.

On Friday, tori bin spread on social media say DSS don arrest di Nigerian UK based pastor, Tomi Arayomi and im wife.

Although, di reason for di arrest no dey clear and di state police also neva confam say dem arrest dem.

Oga Arayomi wey describe himself as “Prophet of di nation” for inside one statement for im Instagram account don confam say true-true, DSS bin pick him, im wife Tahmar, and one of im aide Emmanuel Ezerika wen dem land Abuja, Nigeria capital on Good Friday, 7 April, 2023.

E say about six armed agents wey no identify themselves as DSS or any law enforcement agency bin arrest dem and force dem to surrender dia mobile phones and enta di motors dem carry come and drive dem go wia dem later sabi say na DSS Headquarter.

“We fit confam say on Good Friday 7th April we land Abuja to visit one of our branches wen about 6 armed agents wey no identify themselves as DSS or any law enforcement agency pick us up. Dem force me, my wife, myself and my aide Emmanuel Ezerika to surrender our mobile phones and enta di vehicles then drive us to wia we later learn say na DSS HQ.”

Oga Arayomi say some of di officers bin cover dia faces wit mask and im no quick no say dem be DSS.

E say im no know di real grounds for dia arrest but dem interrogate dem wella.

Di apostle say im no go tok wetin dem investigate for at dis time as dem still dey await di safe release of dia aide wey still dey DSS custody.

Tomi Araromi explain dia ordeal for DSS hand

Pastor Tomi say im believe say na pressure from do media and social media make DSS release him and im wife.

E say dem take dia pictures, dia finger prints and collect dia data and lock dem inside one room wit no real knowledge on di grounds of dia arrest.

“Dem take our fotos, finger prints and collect our data, dem lock us inside one room wit no real knowledge as to di grounds for our arrest. Afa a lengthy interrogation appear say media and social media pressure force di DSS to release my wife and I. My aide still dey under DSS custody and thus far, DSS no dey clear to im exact whereabouts. We no go divulge di particulars of di investigation for dis point as we still dey await di safe release of my aide.” E tok for inside di statement.

'We dey leave Nigeria'

Di pastor say dem don decide to comot Nigeria in di light of wetin happun for di wellbeing of im wife and children.

E say dis decision no dey easy but dem go continue to work and pray for Nigeria.

E add say dem dey safe and hope to one day return to Nigeria, place wia dem don grow to call home.

“Out of concern for my young children and my wife’s well being, we don make di unfortunate decision to leave Nigeria abruptly. Dis decision no come lightly but wit considerable prayer and counsel from our board, trustees, colleagues for di ministry and respective families. I fit confam say we dey safe and go continue to work and pray for a new Nigeria. We remain resolute say we go return to di kontri wey we don grow to call our home but for now we go continue to press, pray and give God no rest until Nigeria become a praise on di earth. We no come Nigeria under any illusion of comfort. We bin come to serve di Lord, fully aware of di danger. We want you to know say Tahmar and I remain strong and unwavering for our commitment to Nigeria and di many great leaders wey we don encounter during our time there.” E write.

Who be Tomi Arayomi

Tomi na governmental prophet and don get di privilege of consulting prophetically wit leaders of nations for dia homes for di United Nations and for Parliament.

According to di informate wey dey available on dia website, Tomi receive di Lord Jesus for di age of 15 and begin ministry wen e be 16 and serve as pastor under Foundation Faith Church.

He serve for there and plant ova 10 churches on university campuses for UK as e dey study law for di University of Hertfordshire.

Bill Hamon and Dr Sharon Stone for November 2010 recognise im apostolic and prophetic anointing and commission am under Christian International.

For 2019, before UK lockdown, Tomi say God lead am to relaunch RIG Nation wey e start originally for 2007.

For April, 2020, Tomi launch Pioneers Church as an online church wey don attaract international audience on social media.

E dey married to Tahmar and dem get three children.

Di family believe say God call dem to train pipo to be prophets and prophets to be pipo.

Who be Tahmar Arayomi

Tahmar Arayomi na di founder of Daughters of di Prophet and co-founder of RIG Nation, She also be Property Investor, Wife & Mother.

Tahmar bin receive da Lord for di tender age of 9 years old and by 10 years old she don already dey filled wit di Holy Spirit, according to di information wey dey on dia website.

She start ministry for 2015 wen she marry Apostle Tomi Arayomi. She train for di RIG School of Apostles and Prophets for 2013.