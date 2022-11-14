H﻿ow gunmen kill King, three odas for Imo state - Police

Armed men for Imo state, Southeast Nigeria kill di Traditional Ruler of Obudi-Agwa community, Oguta Local goment area of di state, police tok.

Di police police for statement dem release on Monday say di pipo wey kill Eze Ignatius Asor na members of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob).

Michael Abattam, toktok pesin for di Imo state Police command say point Ipob and di Eastern security network (ESN) as di pipo behind di attack.

Police say na four pipo dem kill including di Eze – “dem bring out guns, shoot and kill di Eze and two of im aides.”

How e happun

Tori of di killing of Eze Ignatius Asor begin circulate on Monday. Many pipo no sure how Ipob members allegedly carry out di operation.

However, di account of di police be say di gunmen storm di palace wen meeting dey go on.

Dem say investigation so far show say di gunmen arrive di place wit four cars and two motorcycles “in company of one woman”.

Police say di men disguise like say some tin happun to dem and dem need help.

“Di Royal father wey no know wetin dey happun allow dem inside di palace, sit down wit dem make dem tok.

“Na as e ask dem wetin happun dem pull out dia guns, shoot and kill di Eze and two of im aides, and sharply run from di palace,” Abattam tok.

Police say di gunmen shoot one vigilante man on dia way from di palace – dis one make am four pipo wey dem kill.

“Di corpse dey for mortuary, and di community fortified wit enuf police operatives,” e add.

Security situation for Imo state

Imo state for Southeast Nigeria don suffer many attack from ‘uknown gunmen’ – di attacks start from late 2020 up until dis one wey just happun for Obudi-Agwa community.

Di attack bin dey focus on security operatives including police, army, customs, civil defence and DSS.

Dem later begin attack di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) and dia officials and goment workers.

Di gunmen don also attack traditional rulers, religious leaders politicians and ordinary citizens.

In order to stop di attack di Imo state goment don carry out security operations wit some armed forces to flush di state of di gunmen.

For September, goment for Imo state say dem get hand for wetin happun for Eke Ututu market for Orsu Local goment area of di state wia di govnor say dem carry out “security operation” to chase members of Ipob from dia hideouts.

Govnor Uzodimma say one Major of di Nigerian army die for Orsu for August – “na illegal and explosive wey dem manufacture locally dem use kill am.

“One of di bandit wey security arrest carry operatives go wia dem dey make di local explosives. Di place turn out to be Eke Ututu market.

“Dem burn down four shops wia dem discover bags of fertiliser, ammonium and oda electrical gadgets wia dem dey keep dia tins.”

Attacks for southeast Nigeria

Nigeria goment don ban Ipob afta dem declare dem as terrorist group sake of di activities of di gunmen wey dey worry di area.

Di group wey many dey call 'unknown gunmen' don cause plenty kasala for di southeast region - especially between late 2020 and through out 2021. Dem don continue dia attacks for 2022.

Imo state na one of di states wey don suffer di most attacks wit di killing of pipo wey don draw angry reactions from pipo.

Di group dey agitate for separation from di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For November 2021 dem bin give warning say di governorship election for Anambra state no go hold. Nigerian goment need to deploy heavy security to di state to fit guarantee safety of voters before Inec fit hold dat election.

Nigeria dey into major election for 2023 and di group from di video say dem no want election.

Governors and leaders of di region bin don do several meetings to end di activities of di gunmen.