Police kill woman wey open fire for school children for Nashville

one hour wey don pass

Seven pipo, including three pikins, don die afta one school shooting, for Nashville, Tennesse for America.

Police tok-tok pesin for di area Don Aaron confam di incident.

Na one 28-year-old woman bin open fire for di private school, wey kill six pipo including three pikins dem.

Police also shoot and kill am join.

Di pipo wey include three pikins, three adults, and di shooter, wey die afta she engage wit police.

Authorities say shooting for private school no dey common like e dey happun for public institutions for di kontri.

Wetin bin happun

One pesin bin report about school shooting for Nashville, Tennessee.

Local authorities say Three pikins die for di Covenant School.

Police also report "multiple injuries"

Di school na private Christian school wit 200 students from preschool age to di sixth grade, around 11 or 12 years old

Officials never confam di age of di victims

Police tok say dem engage di shooter and now she don die.

First responders set up one reunification area near di school for pikins and dia families

Along wit local authorities, di US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tok say dem go follow investigate di matta.

Aside from six victims wey die and di shooter, no oda gunshot victims, police tok.

Female suspects no common

E no too dey common make females carry out mass shootings for di US.

According to di most recent FBI data, na men dey involve for 98% of all active shooter incidents for 2021.

Out of 250 active shooting incidents from 2000 to 2018, nine involve women, one FBI investigation find out.

Wetin police tok

Police say dem bin just wrap up one briefing to media for school shooting for Nashville, Tennessee.

Dem confam say six victims die- three children and three adults

She dey armed wit two assault-style rifles and one handgun, police add.

Police say dey bin first receive reports of one active shooter around 10:13 local time (15:13 GMT), and engage wit di shooter for one "lobby-like area" for di second floor of di school

Di shooter bin die by 10:27 local time (15:27 GMT), police also tok

But Police never release di ages of di victims