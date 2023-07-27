All di tins you suppose know about Russia-Africa summit wey Putin dey host

27 July 2023

Di two-day Russia-Africa summit wey President Vladimir Putin dey host don begin on Thursday, 27 July for St. Petersburg.

Na only 17 African leaders dey attend dis year summit and e dey less dan half of di 43 Heads of State wey attend similar summit for 2019.

Alongside di war for Ukraine, food security go dey top of di agenda for di summit, especially afta Russia decision last week to withdraw from one ogbonge international grain deal wey affect many African kontris.

Na di United Nations and Turkey bin broker di agreement last year to allow for safe passage of agricultural goods through Ukraine ports for di Black Sea despite di war wit Ukraine.

European and US policymakers until recently see China as dia main competitor for Africa - but now dem dey observe wit deep uneasiness how Russia dey try spread dia influence for di continent.

Dem see how dis dey happun wit di presence of Wagner mercenaries for Mali, di Central African Republic (CAR), Libya and, briefly, northern Mozambique.

Tensions on top grain

A grain ship for di port of Chornomorsk for Ukraine Black Sea coast

During di summit, one of di most pressing issue for many African goments na di export of grain from Eastern Europe to African kontris wey dey struggle wit with food insecurity and high prices of food.

Many leaders no dey happy wit Russia as dem stop di grain deal wey allow Ukrainian grains fit pass through Black Sea, wey Russhia bin stop last week.

Russia-Ukraine war

For St Petersburg, di African leaders dey expected to put more effort to find solution to di war for Ukraine – fight fight wey large part of di continent reason as internal European mata, wey however, get impact on oda kontris, like African kontris.

Seven African leaders bin travel go Ukraine and Russia on a peace mission for June 2023, as dem hope to follow find solution on how to end di war, wey don badly affect living standards across di continent.

Di delegation from South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Congo-Brazzaville, Comoros, Zambia, and Uganda bin put forward10-point proposal, wey include recognition of Russia and Ukraine sovereignty and continued unhindered grain exports.

Dem also want make di fighting stop plus make di two fighting kontris immediately begin negotiations for di release of prisoners of war and for greater humanitarian support, among oda requests.

Both Russia and Ukraine bin agree to continue engagement.

Arms deals and Wagner mercenaries

Di pipo we attend di summit bin dey shown weapons for one arms exhibition

One possible topic of discussion during di summit na arms deals.

Although Russia arms business don suffer small loss sake of di Ukraine war, yet dem still be di top weapons supplier to Africa wit a market share of 40%.

Russian influence for Africa don also grow wit di presence of di Wagner paramilitary group wey Yevgeny Prigozhin dey lead.

Di militia dey widely seen as informal foreign policy tool for Moscow and security service for African states wey conflict too dey occur.

Economic diplomacy

Russia go try secure dia goodwill wit Africa through a continuation of dia economic diplomacy.

Although e no get di resources to compete wit US, France, Germany and Japan or China as bilateral development donor, still Moscow get some cards to play.

Last year, e probably be Africa largest source of fertiliser, as e supply 500,000 tonnes to di continent. E also get hand for Africa power in oil, gas and mining.

But di most important sector right now na grain.

And e go dey difficult for Russia alone to help Africa wit di extra supplies dem need desperately- wey go make am fit demonstrate its reliability as a partner - unless di Black Sea deal dey restored, wey also allow Ukrainian shipments to flow.

Wetin don happun for di summit

Vladmir Puting as im dey greet African Union oga Azali Assoumani

Putin support Africa to join G20 nations

President Vladimir Putin tok say im want make African Union (AU) become full member of di G20 club of nations.

Di Russia leader tok dis one for di beginning of one Russia-Africa summit, wey see African leaders gada for St Petersburg.

"We hope say dem go make dis decision as early as September, during di G20 summit for New Delhi," Oga Putin tok.

"As before, Russia dey ready to do everything possible to promote anytin wey go make African states dey great and united to help make Africa become one of di key partners for di new system of a multipolar world order," e add.

Putin gift Zimbabwe President helicopter

Russia President Vladimir Putin don gift im Zimbabwe counterpart, one presidential helicopter.

Di Zimbabwe ministry of information wey announce am on top social media say di gift go soon land.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa dey attend di Russia-Africa Summit for St Petersburg along wit oda African leaders.

Zimbabwe get long-standing ties to Russia wey go back to di war of liberation against white-minority rule.

E dey among di African kontris wey dey neutral for di war for Ukraine, and wey no gree condemn Russia for di attack.

Grains

During di summit, Oga Putin tok why Russia decide to withdraw from di UN-brokered deal wey allow safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine southern ports go Africa - e tok say Russia fit block di gap.

E say Russia dey able to provide free grain to six African kontris for next few months.