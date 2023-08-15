Ilorin clerics and di religious kasala wit traditional worshippers for di city

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

43 minutes wey don pass

Di Council of Ulama (Islamic clerics) for Kwara State on Tuesday don sama warning to those wey dey plan to celebrate one traditional festival for di state capital Ilorin.

Na dem be di join bodi of Islamic scholars wey dey arrange matters wey concern Islamic religion for di state.

Di clerics say make di Isese festival conveners take away dia planned event commot di area sake of interest of peace.

Kwanta about religion don begin shelle for Ilorin di Kwara state capital afta one traditional worshipper some weeks ago bin declare say she sef warn celebrate Osun festival inside di city.

Di Ulamas on top di latest mata wey bi di planned Isese day yarn for statement say Ifa festival, under any guise, no go dey allowed for any part of Ilorin emirate.

Ilorin Emirate include Asa, Moro, Ilorin East, Ilorin West, and Ilorin South local goment areas.

As di youth wing of di International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) dey insist to hold dia festival for Ilorin for August 20, 2023, fit cause danger to di security of lives and property across di state, di clerics further tok.

Dem say sake of dis e dey extremely necessary to beg Kwara state goment and all stakeholders make dem beg di ICIR and similar interest groups make dem stay away from Ilorin.

Di clerics explain say available evidence convince dem say di event for Ilorin go get serious negative consequence for di peace of Kwara state.

“We no tink say any individual or group get anytin to gain from di destruction of harmonious coexistence.

Di pipo of Ilorin Emirate, particularly di Kwara State Council of Ulama, no fit dey forced by any person or group of persons wey dey claim to represent intellectualism or atheistic practices to destroy wetin our forefathers don fight for.

Di executive secretary of di Council of Ulama tok say “We must make am abundantly clear say we no dey against di celebration of di Isese festival. Wetin dey important na to let di whole world sabi say we, di pipo of Ilorin, get nothing to do with am.

Dem say di motive behind di Isese move na to to fit turn Ilorin to one Yoruba-speaking city, but say e dey important to sabi say di present culture no longer be dat of Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, Nupe, or any oda, but purely Islamic.

Di group ask muslim youths and oda stakeholders to exercise patience, and beg Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq “to direct all di security agencies for di state to note di threat to peace and security for di state.

Religion for Ilorin

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ilorin na di kapital city of Kwara state wey dey for di North Central region of Nigeria.

According to history, gbege of ownership of Ilorin emirate between di Fulanis and Yorubas na one tori wey dey cause serious tok-tok for generations.

Monarchy for Kwara sabi only royal families of di Fulani decent to fit become Emir of Ilorin while, oda parts of di state also get ogbonge monarchs like di Olofa of Offa, di Etsu of Patigi (of Nupe decent) and odas dey incharge of dia own community - under di rulership of di emir.

Di city get one strong Islamic influence, although Christianity now dey widely practised for di cosmopolitan part of di city migration and urban development.

But traditional worshipping no be sometin wey dey common for Ilorin – di pipo of di city dey always include for dia slogan say ‘ City big like dis, e no get masquerade or Oro diety’.