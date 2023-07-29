Di one street-town wia 6000 pipo dey live

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Suloszowa na beautiful town for south of Poland.

36 minutes wey don pass

If you look am from bird eye, e go be like one long line wey link some set of winding, colourful fields.

But if you look am closer, e go show di houses wey 6,000 pipo dey live for dis beautiful village for province of Malopolska (Lesser Poland), for south of di central European kontri.

Dis "Polish pearl" na Suloszowa, "one village wey pipo dey live for one single street", as di photos wey dem post for social networks and thousands of users put am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Suloszowa na di Ojcowski National Park, e dey popular for im limestone formations, about 36 km from Kraków.

As you fit see am for di aerial foto, di roofs of Suloszowa hous and buildings stretch for both side of one 9 km long street wey dem dey call Olkuska-Krakowska, one of di streets wey long pass for Poland.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Suloszowa stretche along one 9 km long street wey dem dey call Olkuska-Krakowska.

And for dia backyard na dia farmland.

One "good sense of community".

But wetin e dey like to dey live for Suloszowa?

"Good sense of community dey here," Edyta, one local shop owner, tell tori pipo English Daily Mail.

"We get Strawberry Day, wen we all go gada togeda and taste di new crops and play music. And we also get Potato Day, wen we dey do same tin".

But as e be for all small villages, e add, "pipo for Suloszowa also like to dey gossip. And we all sabi each oda.

Among Suloszowa tourist attraction na di Pieskowa Skala Castle wey dey for one street wey in name na Eagles' Nest Road.

Di castle dey on di bank of Suloszowa within di boundaries of di Ojcowski National Park.

Na King Casimir III di Great build am for di 14th century as part of di defense chain of di castles "Eagle Nests".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pieskowa Skala Castle dey for shore of Suloszowa.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images