Man City v Inter Milan road to Champions league final

8 June 2023

Manchester City go face Inter Milan for di Uefa Champions League final on Saturday.

Di much-awaited 2023 Champions League final go happun on Saturday for di Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey.

Di final go be ogbonge game between two in-form clubs in – wey go bring end to interesting season for European football.

How dem take reach UCL final

Man City beat di defending champions Real Madrid to reach di final.

On dia road to di UCL final dem play 12 matches out of which dem win seven, draw five – dem no lose any match.

For di round of 16 City beat RB Leipzig to enta quarter final wia dem meet Pep Guardiola former club Bayern Munich. Dem beat Bayern 4-1.

Dat match na im set up di unexpected semi final between dem and Real Madrid. City win di game easily wit 5-1 aggregate score.

Dem don score a total of 31 goals for dis season Champions League wey be sign of dia strong form for both dia domestic league and di continent.

In dia plan to achieve di Treble dis season, dem don already win di Premier League and di FA Cup, and dem dey look to complete am wit a Champions League win.

Inter Milan on di oda hand finish third for Serie A dis season – wit 18 points behind league winners Napoli.

For Champions league dem don play 12 matches out of which dem win seven, draw three and lose two – unlike City wey don score a total of 31 goals, Inter don score 19 times.

Dem beat FC Porto 1-0 for di round of 16, Benfica 3-1 for quarter final.

Dem beat AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate for di semi-final and go hope to surprise Pep Guardiola team.

Man City vs Inter kick-off time

Di Champions League final na one of di biggest sport tournament.

Di game go happun on Saturday 10 June for Ataturk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul.

Kick-off at 20:00 BST (8pm Nigerian Time).

Man City vs Inter players to watch

Ilkay Gundogan dey get all di praises for all di goals wey e dey score dis season especially as pipo don see for di league and FA Cup finals.

But wit 10 goals and a surprising 31 assist dis season, nobody fit question di form and impact of Kevin De Bruyne as di man City go rely on to fit unlock Inter defence.

Inzaghi stop Inter high-press experiment wey don fail - to return to di compact side wey dem be wit dia regular counter-attack.

Im dey place im midfield line of five closer to im centre backs to always provide cover.

As Man City get De Bruyne na so Inter get Marcelo Brozovic for midfield wey get the skill to tackle di Belgian.

Anoda player na Erling Haaland wey don score 52 goals in all competitions dis season. Na who go fit stop am from scoring for di UCL final be di big question.

Di job of keeping Haaland quiet go fall on Inter defender Francesco Acerbi – e go be battle of big size players but anoda tin na dia age. While Haaland na 22 years, Acerbi na 35 years.

Inter get dia headache already but City gatz also consider Inter forward and captain, Lautaro Matinez as serious danger.

Di Argentina player wey dey very tricky wen e play as second striker don score 28 goals dis season compared to Haaland 52.