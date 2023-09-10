Nigeria vs Sao Tome & Principe live updates: Osimhen, Haruna goals give Super Eagles di lead

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

10 September 2023, 16:55 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Nigeria Super Eagles dey face di Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé & Principe for di 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Di match dey shele for di Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, wey pipo sabi as di Nest of Champions for Uyo, Southern Nigeria today.

Nigeria don already qualify, but need only draw from Sao Tome and Principe to dey ontop of group A.

Sao Tome and Principe dey try to get dia first win for di qualifiers.

Di match live as e dey happun

First Half

28' Goal! Lookman Haruna don double di lead for Nigeria.

25' Goal just dey smell anyhow for Sao Tome and Principe net as Nigeria continue to dominate di game.

23' Nigeria dey control di ball well well, Sao Tome and Principe player bring Taiwo Awoniyi down near di box but Referee say play on!

17' Chance ! for anoda goal but Victor Osimhen miss am.

14. Goal! Victor Osimhen score for Nigeria. E play di ball enta net from cross wey come from corner kick.

13' Kelechi Iheanacho play di corner kick for Nigeria but Ola Aina play di ball towards di net wey deflect.

10 ' Sao Tome and Principe don collect Yellow card as Adjakson Ranco give Frank Onyeka bad tackle.

8' Lookman Haruna play di corner kick but notin come out.

7' Taiwo Awoniyi get chance to score but di ball deflect go corner kick.

5' Nigeria dey dominate possession for di midfield.

2'Sao Tome and Principe start wit initial gragra.

1' Referee don blow whistle match don start.

Match stats

Head to Head

Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe don meet only one time and na for di 2023 Afcon qualifiers match day two.

Sao Tome and Principe bin collect wotowoto 10-0 for from Nigeria.

Di match happun for di Adrar Stadium for Agadir, Morocco for June, 2022.

Victor Osimhen shine well well for dat match as im score four goals for Nigeria during di match.

Sao Tome and Principe bin don lose 4 out of dia last 5 matches, dia best result na 2-2 draw against Sierra Leone.

Nigeria sef win only 3 of dia last five matches.

Victor Osimhen na di top scorer for di 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

Im don score seven goals so far and im dey look forward to increase im tally for dis last match day.

Starting Line up

Nigeria starting Line up: 23 Francis Uzoho 2. Ola Aina 6. Ajayi 13. Onyemaechi 17. Bassey 4. Ndidi 8. Onyeka 7. Lookman 14. Iheanacho 19. Awoniyi 9.Osimhen.