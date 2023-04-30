How couple allegedly fake dia own kidnap to collect N5 million from family abroad

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

30 April 2023, 09:38 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Di Lagos State Police Command for Nigeria don gbab one couple ontop accuse say dem fake dia own kidnap sake of say dem wan N5 million from dia family members.

Di tok-tok pesin of di state police confam di tori to BBC Pidgin and add say dem arrest di wife on Wednesday and gbab di husband on Thursday.

According to di police tok-tok pesin, di husband na 53-year-old technician while im wife na 48-year-old bodi massager and bone setter.

Hundeyin tok say na one family member of di man report di case to di police.

According to Hundeyin, di man conceive di idea and sell am to im wife.

Hundeyin tok say di man confess say im commit di crime through text message.

“Di man claim say im decide to organise di self-kidnap sake of say none of im brothers and sisters wey dey do well dey willing to assist am financially. E tok say some of dem dey live abroad,” Hundeyin tok.

E say di man claim say if im family members hear say im and im wife dey for kidnappers net dem go negotiate wit di kidnappers and pay di moni.

Di couple still dey live for dia house for Badagry wen dem send di text messages to dia relations, police tok.

Hundeyin say police bin visit di house on Tuesday and meet di wife and three pikin dem.

E add say police tell di woman to follow dem to dia headquarters for di Ikeja area of Lagos but di woman beg dem say make dem allow am come di next day wey bin Wednesday and dem agree.

Di woman go to di headquarters di following day as she promised and di police arrest am for self-kidnap, Hundeyin tok.

E say dem arrest di woman husband di following day wey be Thursday.

“Di woman claim say if di plan work out, e go be di easiest way to raise moni to buy dia house back since her husband broda for UK dey unwilling to help,” Hundeyin tok.

According to Hundeyin, di couple claim say dem regret dia action and appeal to dia families and di police for forgiveness.

Di police tok-tok pesin say dem go charge di couple to court soon.

'No be new tin'

Make pipo dey kidnap diasef for ransom no be new tin for Nigeria.

For November 2022, police for Jos, Plateau State, North Central Nigeria, arrest one pastor wey allegedly kidnap imsef two times and collect ransom from im church members.

Plateau police tok-tok pesin DSP Alfred Alabo bin say wen di pastor fake im kidnap on 14 November 2022, church members bin pay N400,000 ransom for im release.

Alabo say di same pastor fake anoda kidnap on 15 November and church members raise anoda 200,000 for im release and dis one trigger suspicion.

“Through credible intelligence, di DPO of Nasarawa Gwong Police Station, CSP Musa Hassan, invite di clergyman and investigation begin immediately,” Alabo tok.

E say investigation reveal say di suspect bin dey plan wit im gang members to stage im kidnap and fraudulently collect ransom, and add say di pastor admit to di crime.

For September 2022, tori pipo The Nation report say one Ikeja High Court sentence one former traditional ruler, Baale of Shangisha for Magodo area of Lagos, to 15 years in jail sake of say im fake im own kidnap.