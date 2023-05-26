D-Day for Tinubu, Shettima and APC as Supreme Court rule on dia candidacy

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

26 May 2023, 06:43 WAT New Informate 51 minutes wey don pass

Di Supreme Court for Nigeria go on Friday give judgment for di case against President-Elect, Bola Tinubu and im Vice, Kashim Shettima.

For di suit wey di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP file on 28 July, 2022 PDP dey pray di court to disqualify Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of di All Progressives Congress, APC.

PDP dey claim say di nomination of Kashim Shettima as di running mate of Tinubu na breach of di provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of di Electoral Act 2022.

PDP wey be di main opposition party for Nigeria dey argue say Shettima decision to contest di position of vice-president and Borno central cenatorial district seat di same time dey against di law.

PDP wey bin seek an order to disqualify di APC, Tinubu, and Shettima from contesting di presidential election, also seek an order to cancel dia candidacies.

How di suit against Shettima and APC bin waka

Di mata bin start from di Federal High Court, Abuja under Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Di Federal High Court through Justice Inyang Ekwo bin dismiss di suit on di grounds say di PDP no get di locus standi (di right or capacity to bring any mata or to appear for court) to institute di suit.

Dis judgement no sweet di belle of PDP. as dem no dey satisfied with di judgement dem cari di mata go Court of Appeal, make di Appeal Court torchlight di case.

For di judgement wey di Court of Appeal give, di three-member panel wey Justice James Abundaga lead, hold say di PDP fail to establish say dem get locus standi to institute di case.

Abundaga describe PDP as 'busybody,' wey dey shook mouth inside issues wey be in-house matas of APC wey no concern dem at all.

Di Appeal court judge too dismiss di appeal sake of say PDP fail to establish locus standi.

Meanwhile, as many Nigerians dey wait for dis judgement, preparations for 29 May wey dem go swear Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president of Nigeria don enta top gear.

For di Conferment of National Honours and Presentation of Transition Documents for State House, Abuja, Nigeria capital on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari don already give di National Honours title of Grand Commander of di Order of di Federal Republic, GCFR, to President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

Im also give Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, Grand Commander Of di Niger, GCON, title.

Na only presidents and vice presidents dey collect dis ogbonge National Honours.