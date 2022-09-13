Horses na Queen lifelong passion



Di first tin you go notice wen you dey enta di Queen holiday home na a life-size sculpture of her racehorse Estimate.

Di statue for Sandringham na testament to her enduring love of horse racing, a sport wey offer a rare glimpse into di pesin behind di crown.

Wen Estimate win di Gold Cup for Royal Ascot in 2013, na di first time a ruler wey dey for seat don own di winner since 207 years ago.

Camera capture her beaming wit delight from di Royal Box, alongside her racing manager John Warren.

"Wen e end up wit a result like dat, na effectively di end of an amazing journey," e tok.

Estimate success bin dey among a total of more dan 1,800 victories in her jockey racing colours of purple, gold and scarlet.

And di Queen bin dey recognised for her contribution to racing as an owner and breeder by being inducted into di British Champions Series Hall of Fame in 2021.

Racing bin give di Queen a diversion from di more sober business of global and domestic affairs.

"She bin dey tell me: 'E dey nice to come to a place wey no dey smell of fresh paint'," di trainer Richard Hannon.

A copy of di Racing Post newspaper bin dey always tucked in wit her daily correspondence.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Queen Elizabeth II wit her horse 'Estimate' for di winners enclosure afta winning di Ascot Gold Cup for 2013

Horses na a part of her life from wen she be small pikin.

Di Queen learn to ride ontop Shetland Pony wey dem call Peggy, wey be birthday present from her grandfather George V wen she reach four years.

Her interest for racing develop during World War Two, wen she escort her papa to see di royal horses training for Wiltshire.

"I bin pat dem inside di stables afterwards," she later remember. "I bin neva feel di satin softness of di bred before."

Di Queen first public appearance for a race meeting happun two weeks afta di end of di war for Europe, for May 1945, wen she first follow her papa and mama go Ascot.

Di Royal Ascot meeting come be one of her best social occasions, and she enjoy a total of 24 victories.

Every year, di Queen go arrive wit procession down di track from Windsor Castle and punters go bet on which colour of hat she go wear - wit blue wey become her choice.

Na from her papa, King George VI, wey Queen Elizabeth II inherit di Royal Stud, one centre wia dem dey take care of racehorse for Sandringham, di centre don produce many of her winners.

Her first victory happun wit Monaveen ova jumps for Fontwell Park for 1949, and she bin win champion flat racing owner for Great Britain two times - 1954 and 1957.

"She dey sabi her horses wit her eyes, dia mental and physical development dey torori her belle and she dey always tok in detail to di groom wey dey look afta all of dem," na so broadcaster Clare Balding, wey im grand papa, papa and broda don train horses for di Queen tok.

"One small example of di attention to detail be say di Queen no dey spray perfume anytime she visit di yard to see her horses, sake of say e dey excite testosterone-fuelled young colts," she tok.

"Di Queen na strong follower of di horse-whisperer Monty Roberts and she take many of im skills for her foals and yearlings - for example, to guide dem pass one blue plastic sheet so dem no go fear to waka inside water.

"Di result be say, dem come dey respond well-well and get beta behaviour anytime dem reach dia racing yards."

She go name di horses, evritime wit name wey get beta meaning - like Duty Bound, Constitution and Discretion.

She sef sabi ride wll well, di Queen demonstrate her skill for di saddle wen she dey try to balance afta gunman shoot her horse as dem dey enta for di Colour parade for 1981.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen cari on riding horses into her 90s

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute, wey supervise more dan 100 royal winners plus Estimate, say she be beta pesin to work for.

"I find out say training for di Queen no come wit any pressure, sake of her understanding, her deep knowledge and her thirst for more," e tok.

"She dey always think ahead - wetin I go do wit dis animal, I go breed am, who I go breed am to, dia temperament, speed, and stamina.

Di whole idea dey sweet her belle."

One of her best jockeys na Frankie Dettori, and two of dem go always crack joke afta dem win big-races, Dettori remember, afta one victory for di King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes for Ascot.

"Na my fourth King George,' I tok. Di Queen look me, come raise her eyebrow: 'Lester (Piggott) win seven.' Na me be dat," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Frankie Dettori na one of a select group of jockeys to ride for di Queen

As owner, di Queen win four of di five British Classic races.

Dunfermline win di Oaks for 1977 three days before her Silver Jubilee celebrations, e also win di St Leger afta e succeed earlier wit Carrozza (Oaks 1957), Pall Mall (2,000 Guineas 1958) and Highclere (1,000 Guineas 1974).

Di biggest prize of all, na di Derby, wey she miss, wey happun near her Coronation year for 1953 wen Aureole be second to Pinza as di new-knighted jockey. Sir Gordon Richards finally land for di Epsom race for im 26th try.

Anoda near-miss happun for 2012 wen Carlton House be third.

Estimate victory for Ascot 12 months later bring more dan £150,000 ($172,000) in prize money, and di Queen suppose get millions as overall down di years, even though most of di money na to take care of training fees and oda expenses, di winnings no dey too sweet her belle compare to wen she follow compete for di race.

Warren say horses na a "big way to comot " from oda duties and her support na a major boost for British racing.