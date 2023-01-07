Nigeria Police officer fit take alcohol but conditions dey



one hour wey don pass

Tok say police officers fit drink alcohol dey generate reaction for social media for Nigeria.

Di trend start afta Local media quote Benjamin Hundeyin, tok-tok pesin for di Lagos state police command for comment wey e make for one interview.

Hundeyin dey respond to question wey concern officers wey dey drink.

E say notin dey wrong for police officer wey dey drink if e no wear uniform, e dey off duty and dey responsible.

“Officers fit drink as long as dem no dey on uniform and dem no dey on duty,” e tell BBC News Pidgin.

“As long as dem no dey misbehave, dem no assault anybody, dem no extort (money from) anybody, na just drink dem dey drink. Anybody fit drink."

Police work no be 'slavery'

Tok-tok pesin for di Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin say notin stop police from living dia normal life like evri oda human being.

“Police work no be slavery, anybody fit drink,” e tok

E say wetin dey important pass na make di officer dey civil and no do any tin wey dey unprofessional.

Punishment dey for drunk police officers

Tok-tok pesin for di Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin

Di Police officer tok say Law dey wey guide di conduct of officers for Nigeria.

E no dey enof say officer fit drink weda e dey off duty or not. Di main tin na say e must drink responsibly.

E say any officer wey dem catch say e dey misbehave sake of say e take any substance go face di Law .

“Any officer wey default go chop arrest, e go face ordely room trial and di punishment et different ranges.

“Di punishment fit be any tin wen we establish di fact – we fit reduce im rank, we fit dismiss am, suspend am or confine am to di Barracks. Dat na say di officer dey grounded.

“But di important tin wey pipo suppose know be say officer wey we catch say e dey drink on duty must face disciplinary procedure becos e don commit offence wey dey punishable.”

Tok-tok pesin for di Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin say dem dey catch officers wey fall law well-well.

Police atrocities



Di social media trend dey come weeks afta di killing of Bolanle Raheem, di Lagos Lawyer wey police officer shoot for Ajah area of Lagos.

One Barrister Yvonne wey claim say Barrister Raheem na her boss say di mata happun under Ajah under bridge as di woman dey return from Christmas service wit her husband.

Di officers be like say dem come from di Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State

She tok say Barrister Raheem family call am to narrate wetin happun to her and tell am say dem need lawyer sake of di mata.

“Di police officer na from Ajiwe station. Her husband na im dey drive, Barr. Omobolanle sit for front wit her husband,” Barrister Yvonne tok.

“Di officer ask dem to park and dem bin need di vehicle in front to move so dem fit park well, and immediately di police officer shoot at close range right into her chest.

Afta dem see wetin happun, di remaining police officers on duty dia run away,” di lawyer tok.

She say afta a while, some policemen bin come move di deadi bodi to di mortuary for Yaba witout consent from di deceased family members.

Bolanle death happun afta di killing of as Gafaru Buraimoh by anoda police officer attached to Ajah Divisional Police Lagos state Command.