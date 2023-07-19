Why world record holder Tobi Amusan chop suspension few weeks to World Championship

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Athletics Integrity Unit suspend World Record Holder Tobi Amusan

“I be clean athlete, and di AIU dey regularly (maybe more dan usual) test me – Dem test me within days of my third missed test.”

Dis na di reaction of di Women Hurdles World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan to di charge and provisional suspension wey di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) sama her on top accuse say she miss drug test three times.

Di join bodi wey dey see to athletics integrity tok for statement say dem don charge and provisionally suspend di Nigerian for three "whereabouts failures".

AIU add say one disciplinary tribunal go hear and determine di accuse before di World Athletics Championships.

Di Nigerian runner for one post on her Facebook page tok say she no violate di alleged test rule as she dey regularly show up for di test and she intend to fight di case.

“I be clean athlete and di AIU dey regularly (maybe more dan usual) test me – Dem test me within days of my third missed test.

“I intend to fight dis charge and di tribunal of three judges go decide my case before di start of di next month World Championship,” Amusan tok.

Di charge dey come few weeks to di Championship wey go hold for Budapest for August and where di hurdles world record holder dey expected to compete.

Di 26-year-old world champion say she get faith say di mata go settle and go dey in her favour before di August competition.

Amusan recently set new meeting record of 12.34sec as she take part for di Silesia Diamond League competition for Poland.

Wetin di charge mean for Tobi Amusan career

AIU don confam say dem don charge and provisionally suspend Tobi Amusan for three whereabout failures.

Dis one mean say di world record holder dey temporarily suspended, e no go fit participate for any competition or activity wey relate to athletics until di World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or di Integrity Code of Conduct hear di case and give dia final decision.

According to di AIU, any athlete wey miss test within a period of 12 months dey guilty of anti-doping rule violation.

Di penalty include suspension for two years, wey dem fit reduce to a minimum of one year depending on di degree of fault.

Di join bodi wey dey responsible for overseeing anti-doping measures for athletics all over di world, get strict rules and regulations to ensure di integrity of di sport and to maintain level playing field for all athletes.

One of these rules require say make athletes submit their whereabouts information, dis one mean informate on anywhere dem dey go. Di informate go include dia daily location and availability for testing, to di AIU Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

Failure to provide accurate and timely whereabouts information fit result to sanctions, and for Amusan case, di three whereabouts failures fit lead to her provisional suspension from competitions.

Di World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code go further investigate and review di AIU decision.

Di suspension of Tobi Amusan, di women hurdles world record holder wey don represent Nigeria for plenty international competitions dey come as blow to her career and e don raise questions about di importance of obeying anti-doping regulations.

Oda Nigerian athletes wey AIU don nack suspension

Wia dis foto come from, IAN WALTON

Blessing Okagbare

For June 2022, di Athletics Integrity Unit bin extend di ban on Blessing Okagbare by 11 years.

Okagbare na Nigeria 2008 long jump silver medalist wey bin dey face suspension sake of doping.

Di integrity unit bin suspend Okagbare for 10 years for February 2022.

But di AIU for dia latest update add one more year to Okagbare ban.

Dis na sake of say she no respond to di complain against am, AIU see am say Okagbare don gree say she commit di offence.

Di unit say di Nigerian athlete admission fall under Rule 2.3 and Rule 2.5 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Divine Oduduru

Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru dey face two potential Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs), Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) tok.

Di join bodi wey dey see to athletics integrity tok for statement for February 2023, say dem don tok to Oduduru and dey look six-year ban against di Nigerian.

“Di sprinter don dey notified of potential ADRVs for possession (Rule 2.6 of di World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules; ADR) and/or use or attempted use of multiple Prohibited Substances (Rule 2.2 ADR)”.

E don dey provisionally suspended immediately, di statement further tok.

“Dis alleged violations start from one AIU investigation based on informate for one criminal charge against US-based “naturopathic” therapist Eric Lira, for 12 January, 2022, by di United States Department of Justice under di Rodchenkov Act”.

Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha

Di Athletics Integrity Unit suspend Nigerian sprinter, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha wey win gold for di 4x100m relay for di 2022 Commonwealth Games, provisionally.

Dem sama Grace provisional suspension for di use of banned substances.

Nwokocha, 21 years, run di anchor leg for Birmingham as Nigeria beat England and Jamaica to win gold.

AIU tok say dem don already sama am di notice of di provisional suspension.

“Di AIU don provisionally suspend Nigerian runner, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, for di Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2),” AIU tok for Twitter.

Wetin to know about AIU

Di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) na di independent body wey di World Athletics create.

Dia job na to manage all integrity issues – both doping and non-doping – for di sport of athletics.

Di work of di AIU include anti-doping, to pursue individuals wey engage for age or competition results manipulation.

Di bodi dey also investigate mago-mago behaviour wey connect to transfers of allegiance, and to detect oda misconduct including bribery and breach of betting rules.

“E also be di AIU role to drive cheats out of our sport, and to do evri tin within im power to support honest athletes around di world wey dedicate dia lives to reach dia sporting goals through dedication and hard work".

Who be Tobi Amusan

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Tobi Amusan bin break di world record for di semi-finals

Na for April 23, 1997 dem born her, she from Ijebu-Ode.

She dey go school for University of Texas, afta she finish from Our Lady of Apostles Secondary school, Ijebu-Ode.

She finish 4th for di 2020 Tokyo Olympics and she just set new African record.

She be di current World number one for 100 metres Women's Hurdles.

She don win plenti Gold medals for Nigeria, especially for di Commonwealth Games, African Games and di African Championships both for Relay.

Di 26-year old don be World Champion, Diamond League final winner, and Commonwealth Games winner.

Di Nigerian runner be two time All African Games winner as well as two times African champion.

World Athletics bin report say Amusan bin contest for her first major competition at di age of 16 for di Donetsk World Youth Championships for Ukraine.

She bin run di 200 metre race, as well as, di Medley relay.Howeva, her first move for athletics bin happun for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria wia she bin contest for di AFN Golden League Meeting for April, 2012.

She bin compete for di Long Jump wia she finish 5th with 916 score.