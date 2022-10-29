'I pray many years for dis day to come' - Man dem release from prison 38 years afta DNA show say e no commit di crime

One US man wey spend nearly four decades in prison for murder don dey released afta new DNA evidence point to a different pesin.

Maurice Hastings serve more dan 38 years for state prison for di 1983 murder of Roberta Wydermyer for California and two attempted murders.

But new DNA evidence instead point to anoda man wey die inside prison for 2020.

Now 69, Oga Hastings don dey released from prison afta dem vacate im 1988 conviction on 20 October.

LA County District Attorney George Gascón describe im conviction as a "terrible injustice".

"Di justice system no dey perfect, and wen we learn of new evidence wey cause us to lose confidence for one conviction, na our obligation to act fast," e add for one statement.

Wetin lead to im arrest?

Dem find Roberta Wydermyer for di boot of her car wit one single gunshot wound to di head in 1983. Dem bin first sexually assault her before den.

Dem later charge oga Hastings wit murder and prosecutors ask for di death penalty.

Afta one jury wey hang, di second jury convict am and dem sentence am in 1988 to life in state prison without di possibility of parole.

At di time of di victim autopsy, dem detect semen for one oral swab. Oga Hastings bin maintain say e dey innocent from di moment dem arrest am, but di district attorney bin deny request to carry out DNA testing of di swab in 2000.

Eventually dem fit put in a claim of innocence to di DA Conviction Integrity Unit for 2021 and DNA testing for June show say no be im get di semen.

Di DNA profile instead match one man wey dem bin don convict of one armed kidnapping wia e place im female victim for one trunk of a vehicle.

Following one court hearing on 20 October to vacate im conviction, Oga Hastings tell reporters say im no dey bitter and im just wan enjoy di rest of im life.