Prince Harry go attend coronation witout Meghan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

26 minutes wey don pass

Buckingham Palace say Prince Harry go attend di Coronation of King Charles next month but im wife Meghan no go follow am.

Pipo bin don dey wonder for months weda or not di husband and wife go go for di coronation, but wit dis announcement all dat one don settle.

Prince Harry go join more dan 2,000 quests for Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Dis go be di first time im go show wit di royal family since in release im bombshell book, Spare.

Prince Harry book reveal clearly how deep di disagreement between am and di royal family dey and im bin don tok since say im dey “feel different from di rest of di family.”

Meghan decision to reject di invitation go make pipo see am as part of di kasala for di family wey dem never solve reach now.

Price Harry book and one series wey dem bin first release for Netflix bin highlight dia worry about negative media coverage, especially towards Meghan, am im bin warn of lack of support from im family.

E no bin clear before weda Harry go attend im papa coronation service.

But now e dey confirmed say im go dey di Abbey.

Di date na also di 4 years birthday of Harry and Meghan son Archie, wey go stay for US wit im mama.

Prince Harry and Meghan bin issue one statement along di same line as di palace. “Di Duke of Sussex go attend di coronation service for Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Di Duchess of Sussex go remain for California wit Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Both di couple tok tok pesin and Buckingham Palace no comment on di decision.

Di announcement mean say Prince Harry go be part of di historic ceremony.

As im no be “working royal” again, we go wait and see which part Harry go play for di ceremony.

For di Queen Platinum Jubilee dem bin no allow Prince Harry and Meghan to participate for di traditional appearance on di Buckingham Palace balcony.

Di expectation be say Prince William as Prince of Wales go play important part for di coronation – and afta Prince Harry dramatic account of dia quarrel, pipo go pay attention on di two brothers wen dem dey togeda again.

Prince Harry book describe di fight between di two brothers and di arguments about dia papa marriage to Camilla.

Di Queen Consort grandchildren go dey among di children wey go get part to play for di coronation and Buckingham Palace say afta di event go be di “proper time” for pipo to sabi her as Queen Camilla.

In addition to di coronation service, plenty weekend jollification activities plus concerts dey wey dey royal family dey expected to attend, but nobody sabi how long Harry go dey for UK.