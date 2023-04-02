Chelsea don sack dia coach Graham Potter

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

2 April 2023, 20:15 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Graham Potter don lose im job as Chelsea head coach as di team don drop to number 11 for Premier League table.

Chelsea announce am for statement and reveal say for now Bruno Saltor go dey in charge as Interim Head Coach.

Di owners of di Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali tok say “on behalf of everyone for di club, we go thank Graham for im contribution to Chelesea. We get di highest respect for Grahama as a coach and a person. We all dey disappointed with di outcome”.

Oga Potter dey comot as e remain 10 games for Premier League and a Champions League quarter final.

'Potter Out' bin start to trend for social media afta Saturday 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa for Stanford Bridge.

For dis game dem get di most possession of 69% for di match and 27 shots wit eight shots on target but no fit transmit any to goal.

Dis mata of di Blues inabilty to score don dey happun throughout dis season.

Dem don only score 29 goals dis reason, dis goal scoring low sotay even teams wey dey struggle wit relegation like Leeds United and Leicester City don score more dan dem, wit 36 and 39 goals respectively.

Dat match agaisnt Villa push dem to di bottom half of di Premier League table.

Who be Graham Potter

A former full-back for di Football League wit Stoke, West Brom and York, Potter begin im managerial career wit Ostersunds FK for 2010.

E guide di club from di fourth tier of Swedish football to di first, winning di 2017 Swedish Cup and reaching di knockout stages of the Europa League.

E den take charge of Swansea City in June 2018, spending one season wit di Championship side.

Na from dia e join Brighton in May 2019 afta dem sack Chris Hughton.

Potter go on to guide di club to 15th, 16th as well as di ninth-place finish for im three full seasons in charge.

Na sake of im performance for Brighton make Chelsea contract am as dia Head team coach for 2021