LASU overall best graduating student drop tips on how you fit pass exam

Wia dis foto come from, Yusuf Aminat Wetin we call dis foto, LASU overall best graduating student

56 minutes wey don pass

Wetin be di simple ways to pass exam, how you fit come out wit flying colours for your exam?

Lagos State University Overall Best Graduating Student, wey score di highest CGPA for di 2021/2022 academic session don drop tips.

Di 23-year-old Aminat Yusuf wey graduate wit a perfect 5:00 CGPA say di first tip wey pesin wey wan ace im exam gatz know na to get interest for di course of study. She say if pesin get passion for di course e dey study, to read no go hard. She say interest in study course dey important.

“Anytin wey you wan do especially if na book, you gatz love am, get passion and enjoy am. E go get time wen things dey difficult but because na something you choose yourself you go fit ey manage am.”

She also tok say make students no wait till wen exam reach before dem begin study. "You wan get first class, no be for mouth." She tok

Anoda thing na commitment to study, read like say you no go pray and pray like say you no go read. The law graduate wey use herself as example tok say she dey read 18 hours everyday.

“I dey read 18 hours everyday, I go divide di subject wey I go read into three and dedicate six hours to each of dem.”

Aminat add join say make pipo seek di help of lecturer or senior student if dem no understand wetin dem dey learn.

Di 23-year-old recently go viral afta di Lagos State University declare her as di overall best graduating student for di 2021/2022 academic session.

Di LASU law graduate score a perfect 5:00 CGPA, di best for di University history.

She tell BBC Pidgin say her plan na to graduate wit good result but dis record wey she break bin come to her as a big surprise.

She say dis achievement make her truly understand say “hardwork dey pay.” plus say education no be scam.

"Wen I dey study, I no know say e go turn out like dis, I just put in my all my effort and I pray."

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Dis her ogbonge achievement don bring her before state govnors plus oda ogbonge Nigerians. Di Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recognise her hardwork and award her N10 million price.

Govnr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on im Twitter page tok say her 5.0 cpga for law at 23 na testament to her hardwork.

Di govnor encourage her to use her voice as a champion for vulnerable communities and make she promote ideas wey dey tailored to dia needs.

Her state govnor, Godwin Obaseki wey also celebrate her achievement offer her automatic employment for di state public service.

Di Edo state govnor also grant her full scholarship to di Nigerian Law School plus she go dey collect pocket money wey dey equal to di salary of state counsel, wey be about N200,000.

LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello also award her five hundred thousand naira. Dis na some of di gifts and accolades wey don trail her success tori.

Yusuf Aminat early life

Wia dis foto come from, LASU

Growing up no too dey eventful for Aminat. Her parents na disciplinarian wey instil discipline and value for she and her sibling lives.

As di first born Aminat say her parent dey very involved for her life and know everything about her.

She say dem no too get money but dem give her quality education.

She say her father especially really put interest for her academics as e dey always cross check her books and chook eye for her report cards.

"I go boarding school throughout my secondary school and for my school everybody know my father. My father once tell my teachers say if I fail I go dey live for school."

Di best graduating school wey recognise di God factor for her success advise students to enjoy di course dem dey do, move wit di right friends or association wey dem togeda get di same goals.

Aminat say she get three friends wit her making four, three of dem graduate wit first class and di third wit 4.3