APC youth wing don get militia group?

Nigerians dey worry afta some group of pipo from di ruling All Progressive Congress party appear for one event during weekend inside military uniform.

Di group wey call imsef Jagaban Army, na members of di APC National Youth Wing Campaign Council.

Dia presence inside full military attire make kontri pipo dey wonder weda di APC youth wing don get militia arm, as na di case for some political parties for some oda kontris.

Di APC during one press briefing wey occur on Monday, tell tori pipo say di uniform wey pipo see no be military uniform at all, na costume.

Director of Strategic Communication for di campaign, Idris Mohammed, say: “Di uniform wey you see no be military uniform, na just dress wey im sew and in fact e say Jagaban Army. Anybody fit wear any beret. E no get any law wey say make dem no wear any jacket. Na just jacket, ordinary jacket.

“Dem no be military becos dem no get guns, dem no carry any kain ammunition. Dem just dey march on to show say dem dey march on to progress.”

Director, Public Affairs and Chief tok tok pesin of di party, Festus Keyamo, also add say to properly understand why dem wear di costume, e necessary to torchlight how our pipo dey take do tins.

“We like titles for dis part of di world, and if you remember, for olden days we bin get musicians wey bin dey call demsef commander, general, colonel,” im tok

But, dis so call army no dey break Nigeria law by wearing dis uniforms?

Nigeria law on civilian wearing military uniform

Nigeria get laws on civilians wearing uniform of di armed forces on anytin wey resemble am.

Sections 110(1) and 251 of di kontri Criminal Code say, e dey against di law for any civilian to wear uniform of di armed forces.

E also forbid dem to wear any dress wey resemble or get any regimental mark on am like di one wey dey for uniform of di armed forces.